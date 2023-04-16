Merly Morello He introduced Alex Béjar to the Peruvian public by introducing her as his ‘girlfriend’. She later clarified that it was only an affectionate name. Now, the Spanish actress is gaining followers with the role of Laia Sanz, as well as her love triangle with Cristóbal (Franco Pennano) and July (Guadalupe Farfán). The new character appeared in chapter 189 of “There is room at the bottom”, although she had already been mentioned in the plot before. It should also be noted that the interpreter was already famous on TikTok, a platform that she used to show her acting talent. Ironically, two years ago she was about to throw in the towel when she was rejected in a casting. “And now I am in the most watched series in Peru. I’m living a dream.” express.

“AFHS”: what career did Alex Béjar study?

“Alex Béjar, the TikTok actress”, This is the title of the interview that Rubén Orbea Espejo ‘Fufi’ did for his space on YouTube “Only alphas”in which the Spanish artist revealed that before the performance she studied Audiovisual Communication and Public Relations due to family pressure.

However, this did not stop her from taking acting courses later on. “The first thing I had to take into account was whether I wanted to focus on theater or film and television. I was studying in different schools to see different methods and teachers.” explained.

Alex Bejar He was part of the romantic film “A retreat to fall in love” (2022), directed by Jesús Álvarez Betancourt, with Andrea Luna and Merly Morello. Likewise, she participated in “Elite”, during its second season, in which she appeared as a friend of Lucrecia ‘Lu’ Montesinos (Danna Paola). On the other hand, she took acting courses at the Instituto del Cine (Spain), together with other workshops given by important figures in the media. Some of these were the following:

course for actors Diego Betancor (producer of “Elite” and partner of Georgina Amorós, Cayetana)

(producer of “Elite” and partner of Georgina Amorós, Cayetana) Course of tools for the actor of Rocio Munoz-Cobo (Laura Osuna in “Elite” and actress in the crime thriller “Que Dios nos perdone” (2015))

(Laura Osuna in “Elite” and actress in the crime thriller “Que Dios nos perdone” (2015)) Complete actor coaching course in front of the camera JM Carrasco (scriptwriter), Cristina Perales, Juanma López (casting directors) and Jesús Font (“HollyBlood”, 2022).

(scriptwriter), Cristina Perales, Juanma López (casting directors) and Jesús Font (“HollyBlood”, 2022). Training course with Javi Luna (TV series producer) and Tonucha Vidal (casting director).

Alex Béjar in one of the scenes from “Elite” together with Danna Paola. Photo: capture Netflix

How did Alex Béjar get into “AFHS”?

Alex Bejar He shared on TikTok, a platform where he brings together a community of 338,200 followers, how his casting for “Al fondo hay sitio” was. “I came to Peru to record a movie (“A retreat to fall in love”). I was going to stay for a week, (and in that time) I got in touch on Instagram with all the casting directors ”.

“I did the test and they chose me, so I had to cancel my flight and I was delighted with life. I hope you like the character of Laia, that you enjoy it. I am very grateful to Peru because they have given me opportunities that I never thought would happen. Peru is in my heart,” she stated.

