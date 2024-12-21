In recent months, the return of the Ebro brand to Spain after being out of the automobile market for almost 40 yearssince Nissan acquired its production rights in 1985 and with it, also the manufacturing plant located in the Free Trade Zone of Barcelona.

However, Nissan abandoned this factory a few years ago and Now it will be Ebro who will start operating it again in 2025 with the production of its innovative automobiles, the S 700 and the S 800. On the other hand, the case of the Spanish firm is not unique, since other brands disappeared to return to the market years later.

What brands returned to car sales after disappearing for years?

The first of them is Alpine, the French firm was born in 1955 and was characterized by assembling sports models based on Renault, although in 1995 it stopped producing. to return in 2017 with the Alpine A110 and from the hand of Renault.

The next was the Japanese brand Datsun, which had great sales successes in the 60s and 70s, although it was later acquired by Nissan, who removed it from the market in 1986 to resurrect it in 2013 with the resurgence of the Datsun Go and the Datsun Redi-Go models.

The third is Bugatti, famous for its fast sports cars and which was founded in 1909, however, its production ceased in 1952. Although In 1987, an Italian businessman bought the rights to the Bugatti brand. and resurrected her. Another of the reborn brands is Saab, which returned to the market with the name NEVS and with electric vehicles based on the Saab 9-3.

Which Saab models were the most popular?

Archive image of a Saab 9-3 convertible. SUE THATCHER

The first car that became popular was the Saab 92, which arrived on the market in 1949, and which had many innovations. Later, the Saab 96 also obtained good data, thanks to its popularity in rallies during the 60s.

Already at the end of the 70s, Saab launched the 900 model on the market, with a series of characteristics typical of the Swedish brand. Finally, at the end of the 90s and during the 21st century, there are two models that enjoy great popularity, which were the Saab 9-3 and the 9-5.





What history does the Ebro brand have?

The firm was founded in 1954 by the company Motor Ibérica SA after the Ford factories in Spain were nationalized, initially, Ebro begins manufacturing agricultural vehicles and truckslike its C-153 model, which hit the market in 1966. Starting in 1967, the firm reached agreements with several manufacturers such as Alfa Romeo, Perkins or Jeep, so it began to use its improvements in the engines, in that year the Ebro F-100 van arrives.

During the 70s it presented more models such as the Ebro F-108 or the F-260 truck. Finally, In 1981, Nissan Motor acquired 55% of the share capital of Ebroand finally, in 1985 it acquired the rights to Ebro and Motor Ibérica, so the brand remained on the market until its current return.