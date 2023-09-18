If you do not know which destination in Mexico to visit on your next vacation, we recommend you travel to Merida, considered as one of the safest places in the country, ideal for local and foreign tourists.

The capital of Yucatan, Merida, It is an important destination that combines Mayan history with colonial architecture, in addition to offering a magical tour of its impressive nature. Here we tell you: What can’t I miss in Mérida?

Remember that Mérida has earned the reputation of being one of the safer cities dand Mexico. With a low crime rate, a supportive community and a reliable public transportation system, it offers a safe and welcoming environment for domestic and international visitors.

Besides, Travel and Leisure magazinea global tourism expert, has classified the capital of Yucatán ranked 16th out of your 25 favorite destinations to visit in 2023, and as the fifth favorite destination within Mexico.

This is based on the opinion of 165,000 visitors who rated destinations based on factors such as landscapes, culture, gastronomy, hospitality and value.

Enjoy Mérida at night (Photo: Yucatán.Gob)

In its evaluation, the magazine praises Mérida as an “undiscovered gem” in Mexico, where the food is exceptional and affordable, in addition to being a place that stands out for its safety.

What can’t I miss in Mérida?

Now, if you are wonderingWhat can’t I miss in Mérida? We share this list of things you should visit or do on your trip to the capital of Yucatán:

Start your journey by immersing yourself in Mayan culture at the Museo del Mundo Maya. Its permanent and temporary exhibitions will transport you to the time when this civilization flourished, and its ceiba-shaped design pays tribute to the sacred tree of the Mayans.

Cuzamá Cenotes: About 45 minutes from Mérida, these cenotes offer a unique experience. Board a pedicab to Hacienda de Chunkanan and then board a horse-drawn truck, a relic of the henequenero past.

Visit its buildings (Photo: Unsplash)

Merida is famous for your yucatecan food. Try the castacan tacos, the chicken enchiladas with mole, and the emblematic cochinita pibil, a delicacy that you cannot miss.

Immerse yourself in nature by visiting the Dzibilchaltún Archaeological Zone and then cool off in the Cenote XLacah, whose crystalline waters are a gift for the senses.

Cenote de Chelentún, easily accessible, will amaze you with its crystal-clear waters and an ancient stone in the shape of an arch.

Savor the local gastronomy (Photo: Viva Aerobus)

If you travel as a family, the Animaya zoo offers an educational and entertaining experience. You can even explore marine species or explore it by bicycle.

Walk through the ssecond largest historic center in Mexico in a carriage. Discover monuments, squares and the Mayab House of Culture.

The House of Montejo: Explore this impressive Plateresque construction that was the residence of the Montejo conquistadors in the 16th century.

Admire the majestic Cathedral of San Ildefonso and explore its interior, with baroque altarpieces and the iconic “Christ of Unity”.

Among the must-sees are the cenotes (Photo: Viva Aerobus)

Immerse yourself in contemporary and pictorial art at the Macay Museum, which also offers an insight into Mayan culture. The religious history of its building adds an extra layer of meaning.

Experience the daily life of the locals and buy crafts, typical clothing and delicacies such as cochinita pibil, at the Lucas de Gálvez Market.

Palacio Cantón: Explore the Regional Museum to delve deeper into the extraordinary Mayan civilization, admiring steles, sculptures and ceramics. The eclectic architecture of the building is worthy of admiration.