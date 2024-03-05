In a couple of weeks, the holidays for Easter 2024 will begin and if you still don't know where to go or what you can do, here at Debate we share with you which are the best beaches near the Mexico City to escape the heat.

Remember that this year, Holy Week begins on Sunday, March 24 and ends on March 30, so you still have time to plan your trip with your friends, family or partner.

Take into account that the holiday period established by the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) begins on Monday, March 25 and ends on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Beaches near CDMX to go to during Holy Week

Emerald coast

Located in the state of Veracruz, Costa Esmeralda is positioned as one of the quietest vacation destinations, with hotels that have ocean views and if you travel by car it will only take you 4 hours to arrive from Mexico City. The cost for the round-trip booths is $778 pesos.

Tuxpan

Just four hours from Mexico City, Tuxpan It has beautiful and quiet beaches, for a round-trip ticket price of $620 pesos.

Tecolutla

This beach allows you to carry out various activities in the natural area, and is located 4 hours and 6 minutes from Mexico City. You only need a round trip budget of $845 pesos.

Acapulco

After the catastrophe left by Hurricane Otis, Acapulco It has finally managed to recover, so it is a very good option to enjoy this Holy Week, and it is located 4 hours and 28 minutes from Mexico City.

The amount of money you need to go and return is $796 pesos.

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo

Although it is the furthest beach from Mexico City because it is 7 hours from the country's capital, it is the favorite destination for tourists during Holy Week, so it is worth it. You need $887 pesos.