Each municipality has the power to determine the restrictions in these ZBEs, following its own technical sustainability criteria and as long as they are framed within the general regulations proposed in the Climate Change Law.

In the case of Madrid, the year 2024 marks an important milestone, as it is the first year in which cars that are not registered in the city before 2022 and do not have an environmental label will have access limitations to the city center.

It is important to take into account the distinction of the label, as well as the date of registration of the vehicle in the city.

As of January 14, 2024, if the car is not registered in Madrid, they will be limited by the following assumptions:

Unlabeled: Its circulation is prohibited on any street in the city of Madrid.

Label B or C: The restrictions are limited to the ZBEs of the central district and Plaza Elíptica. They can be accessed when the destination is a parking lot, both public and private.

Eco Label: They can move throughout Madrid, with street parking within the ZBE of a maximum of two hours. Areas with parking meters will be discounted at 50%.

Label Zero: Its circulation is allowed throughout the city and free access to the ZBE. You can park freely at street level, free of charge and without a time limit.

Vehicles that have some type of environmental label, whether B, C, Eco or Zero, will be subject to the same access and parking conditions, whether they are registered in Madrid or not.

The only difference is whether or not an unmarked vehicle is registered in the city. If it is, they can circulate on all the streets of Madrid as long as they are not the ZBEs of the central district or Plaza Elíptica, with some exceptions.

What can we modify in the car?



Purchasing a new electric or plug-in hybrid car to ‘get around’ these limitations currently represents a very high cost for the majority of the population. An alternative is to modify the engine to make it a more ecological one that can display the C, Eco and 0 Emissions labels from the DGT.

Put it on gas



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or autogas has become a ‘clean’ alternative to gasoline and diesel. With these latest fuels, through a simple conversion, it is possible to obtain the C and Eco labels from the DGT. First of all, you should know that not any vehicle can be converted to gas and display this sticker. “The Ministry limits this transformation to gasoline models that comply with the Euro 4 standard and that are registered from 2006, and Euro 6 diesel, registered from 2016-2017,” points out Javier Navarro, president of Astrave. , Association of Vehicle Transformers.

«The transformation – an LPG ‘kit’ is installed: tank, gas injectors and nozzle – must be carried out in a specialized workshop duly approved for this type of conversion so that the client can ensure that all safety standards are met. quality and safety that a transformed vehicle must have when passing the ITV,” explains Navarro. In addition, they will be the ones that offer a two-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty for both labor and equipment.

Subsequently, both the workshop itself and the client can pass the ITV for approval, in which “three certificates will be needed: the workshop certificate, stating that the transformation has been carried out correctly; a certificate of tightness, where the workshop takes responsibility and certifies that the circuit is tight and does not have any leaks; and that issued by a laboratory approved by the Ministry,” he adds.

Therefore, in the technical sheet that they deliver at the end of the ITV it will already be a vehicle officially powered by autogas. These data are already cross-checked with the DGT, and the Eco label can now be requested at any agency office, Post Office and agencies with a price of 5 euros.

«The price for a four-cylinder gasoline model with indirect injection, including taxes and homologation, is around 1,500 euros – with a maximum price of up to 2,300 euros in the case of larger engines such as 6 and 8 cylinders. In the case of diesel, the range is higher, between 1,900 and 2,500 euros, since the management and development of this type of engine is more difficult,” says Navarro, while concluding that “in a gasoline model, In 20,000 kilometers the investment has already been amortized since this conversion entails savings of up to 40% in fuel.

Electrify



The transformation of a combustion vehicle into an electric vehicle, also called ‘retrofit’, is another option to achieve the 0 emissions label of the DGT, although at a much higher cost than autogas. Companies like Ecoche have existed for years, which have a plan to soften the cost of approval. “It is about combining conversion orders so that the amounts are diluted between each unit and the process can be addressed without an exorbitant outlay,” they explain.

Something that Elektrun Cars also does, who design, test and approve a ‘kit’ – electric motor, battery pack and electronics – to be fitted to a specific vehicle that was previously a combustion vehicle. Specifically, they are currently working on 180 orders to transform classic Minis, which reach 150 km of autonomy. Although this entire process requires a period of one year -due to engineering and approvals-, which ends in an associated workshop for placement and passing through the ITV. “The Mini has a conversion price of between 14,000 and 16,000 euros, with a guarantee of up to 10 years,” underlines AD Sánchez, founder of Elektrun Cars.

The still high price “is due to the multiple procedures and cost of materials. Something that would improve if there were aid in Spain for this type of electric. That is, for someone who buys a vehicle with these characteristics, they give up to 7,000 euros; but for someone who decides to recycle their vehicle and make it more ecological, they do not exist,” Sánchez specifies.

In fact, the founder of Elektrun Cars specifies that the demand is very high. “We have 1,900 orders between classic vehicles, utility vehicles like the Seat Ibiza, last mile delivery vans…” And all of these models, after passing the regulatory ITV, would obtain the 0 emissions label, which offers the most economic and mobility advantages. .

Historical registration



Some town councils, such as Madrid, allow the circulation of historic vehicles, that is, those that are at least 30 years old since their manufacture or registration – they also remain in their original state, with the technical characteristics of their vehicles not having been substantially modified. main components: engine, brakes, steering and bodywork -, in the ZBE. Of course, circulate and park in a closed parking lot. To circulate and park on the surface, vehicles will have to be more than 50 years old. A historic vehicle also has other advantages: exemption from the Mechanical Traction Tax -depending on the city council-, economic insurance, as well as its revaluation, “due to its scarcity and official nature of a single vehicle,” says Antonio Guzmán, regulatory advisor at Approvalab. , Official Laboratory for Cataloging of Historical Vehicles.

However, in this case it is advisable to study our possibilities beforehand, since, for example, in some ZBE projects this type of exception is not contemplated, and in Barcelona, ​​since its implementation, the circulation of historic vehicles is not allowed either.