The withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson is a great defeat for Vladimir Putin’s policy in Ukraine, but to weigh it correctly, it will be necessary to consider factors yet to be determined, as well as take into account the relations between them. Despite this, a list of interesting data, statements and hypotheses can be made.

The reaction of the liberated Ukrainian areas. Apart from the images of death, destruction and traveling flags of the war, there is a contrast between the large billboards that Russia has planted in Kherson and in the territory of the annexed provinces, on the one hand, and the signs with which the population receives the Ukrainian soldiers, on the other. “With Russia forever” was the slogan that appeared in the first ones, together with Ukrainian cultural elements, for example teenagers with embroidered blouses. It is a professional job identical to the one carried out by Russian propaganda in Crimea in 2014. For its part, those carried by the inhabitants of Kherson who went out to receive the troops from kyiv could read: “Kherson is Ukraine”, the same slogan displayed at protest rallies in the annexed territory of Crimea. These are usually homemade signs, painted with chalk or colored pencils, bearing people with tired faces, exhibiting the imprint of war.

Troop maintenance. For Moscow, the loss of Kherson means that Russian troops will find it more difficult to carry out logistics, supply, replenishment and relief, especially from Crimea. It also means that the north of the peninsula and the Perekop Isthmus, which links it to the Ukrainian mainland, are now more exposed to Ukrainian missiles, whose range, however, is not capable of reaching deeper areas of Crimea. Simferopol, the capital of that annexed territory, is about 320 kilometers from Kherson. Extending the range of Ukraine’s missiles in Crimea depends on the supply of war equipment by the West.

Unlike the problems of the Russian army in coordinating and organizing its offensive, the Ukrainian army, under the command of General Valeri Zaluzhni, shows signs of having, apart from Western advice, a professional team with great strategic capacity, capable of maintaining a patient and steady advance on Kherson, and which has finally caused the Russian withdrawal. Something may be changing in the Russian Armed Forces following the appointment of General Sergei Surovikin to lead the unified group of Russian troops in Ukraine, although Surovikin currently seems dedicated to correcting the blunders of his predecessors.

Russian troops that have withdrawn to the left bank of the Dnieper can fire on Kherson and cause trouble for the Ukrainians there, but those same Russians are precarious because of the aforementioned difficulties in supplying them from the Crimea, as well as from Russia. In addition, eventually, they could be surrounded by Ukrainian contingents.

Russian falcons. For Putin, it must have been hard to withdraw his troops from the capital of a province that Russia has just registered as its own in its Constitution after one of the fraudulent referendums in September. But the hawks – like Yevgeny Prigozhin, the promoter of the Wagner paramilitary group; Igor Girkin, who was the hero of Donbas in 2014; or the Chechen leader Ramzán Kadírov – are sympathetic to the decision carried out by General Surovikin, and do not add salt to the wound. Prigozhin praised the soldier for having been able to act in a rational, organized and “fearless” way. He has also pointed out that Surovikin had long known what was expected of him.

Frustrated seems the insurgent commander Alexandr Jodakovski, who criticizes the Russian commanders without names for their “inappropriate” decisions based on “incomprehensible reasons”. The command draws the conclusion that it is necessary to prepare better to face the adversary. “In some things [el enemigo] It has taught us the level to which we must aspire and we aspire. When we unfold our possibilities, then we will already speak in our language”, she has written on her Telegram channel. “Everyone must mobilize in their position and strive not only to stop the enemy, but to recover everything that we legitimately consider ours,” he said. In a radical position is the Russian philosopher Alexandr Dugin, whose daughter was killed on August 21 following a bomb attack, who continues to call for the use of the nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

Western reaction. For the West, Kherson is an element to consider in the dilemma of maintaining the current level of aid to Ukraine or modifying it (up or down). The Western positions of continuing to help, consolidated in practice until now, have nuances that not only depend on the economic situation and the willingness to share of those involved, but also on the perception of the Russian attitude in this conflict. According to one of these positions, Ukraine should negotiate whether Russia agrees to return to the situation of last February 23 – the day before the invasion began – with the addition of a corridor between Crimea and Donbas.

This variant is today not in line with the policy of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who continues to enjoy great support in society. A part of the European ruling class understands that proposing this option is, saving the distances, recovering the dilemma between Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister, and his successor Winston Churchill, before the invasion of the Sudetenland by Hitler in 1938; that is, between the policy of appeasement or the conviction that the adversary will not stop if he gets a portion of what he wants, and will continue betting on more. On the other hand, Putin’s survival is linked to his ability to convey an idea of ​​”victory” to his citizens, whatever the reality may be.

The dead of Moscow. The reaction of Russian society to its deaths at the front is a dynamic factor and it remains to be seen how the attitude governed by the motto that “they died defending the homeland against an aggression that was going to be even worse” interacts, or the that he considers that they were “victims of the incompetence, corruption and fanaticism of their leaders.” In this time of fear of expressing oneself in Russia, statistics are of little help and the riots of starving and depleted soldiers, or the protests of their relatives, are at the moment local phenomena, not part of a powerful and organized political opposition system.

War against culture. On the other hand, it must be borne in mind that the Russian invasion not only takes lives and destroys infrastructure, but also destroys and plunders Ukraine’s cultural and historical heritage. Kherson is not an isolated case and the two great museums in the city – the Territorial History Museum and the Fine Arts Museum, both with works of great value from different periods and precious historical documents on the civilizations of the Black Sea – are not have been saved from looting. Sources from the Ukrainian museum sector assure that the collections of this museum have left the city in an organized way towards Russian territory and also towards Crimea, where they have already been sighted in a museum in Simferopol.

