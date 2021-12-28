2021 ended for Mexican footballers in the Old Continent and now, a new year is coming where it will be something unusual with the arrival of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 at the end of the year, so many players will have to make an effort to have activity to be considered by Gerardo Martino in the call in case of qualification.
The Aztec team still has six knockout games pending and with the date adjustments in the calendar there will be many factors to consider so that the players improve their performance and stand out in a better way.
The left side is still part of the Genk from Belgium and continues to have participation, despite the fact that he has not been called up to the national team, it is expected that he will return the confidence to be one of the full-backs who will attend the next World Cup with Mexico.
At first it was difficult for him to adapt to Italian football and it took him a long time to make his debut, but when he finally did, he did not leave his position and is an indisputable starter in the saga of the GenoaWith his level and physical form, he has a lot of future ahead of him.
The Aztec center-back is still part of Celta de Vigo and is still one of the starting players, with the Spanish club he is practically immovable and although he is still not considered a top among Mexican defenders to go to the World Cup, he continues to have a lot of activity.
The Canterano del Rebaño has not had the expected participation with Getafe and has been 10 dates without having minutes in Spain, his contract expires in the summer and surely he will not continue in the team and will have to look for better opportunities if he wants to continue in Europe.
The azulcrema squad needs a change of scene to have a greater participation in Europe, again many rumors circulate about several Spanish clubs interested in his services and it is necessary that he seeks to have a greater participation in the face of the World Cup tournament in order to be taken into account by him coaching staff, due to the fact that with the Betis he does not manage to have the desired regularity.
The captain of the Mexican team could remain in Europe at least until the next World Cup, the ‘little Prince‘He has been seduced by many exotic soccer clubs and the United States, but everything indicates that he wants to end his career in Europe or otherwise return to Mexico with the rojinegros. But the midfielder is expected to continue on the Old Continent at least this year.
‘H H‘He has not managed to have the regularity he expected in the mattress set and he urgently needs to have more minutes of activity, so he is expected to change teams and a destination like the Rome from Jose Mourinho that has been rumored would not be bad for the former midfielder of the Porto.
The ‘Machin‘has become an undisputed holder of the Ajax and his level is on another level, if he continues in that way there will be no doubt that he could make the next leap to a more powerful team in Europe.
Unexpectedly, the Mexican midfielder has regained regularity with the PSV Eindhoven, the player was very close to returning to Mexican soccer after his injuries and inconsistencies with the Dutch team, but he was presented with another opportunity and he managed to stand out together with the team that will finish the year as general leaders.
The youth forward has not been able to make his debut in English football with the Newcastle Because he has been injured, it is expected that by 2022 he will finally be able to participate with the basic forces and at some point in the year make his presentation with the Magpies’ first team.
The youthful attacker of the Gunners Hoping to make his first team debut at any point in 2022, the Canadian forward of Mexican and English descent could be Mexico’s new sensation.
The ‘Chucky‘He is an immovable starter of Napoli, the Mexican attacker hopes to continue in good rhythm and be able to change teams to an even more powerful one, the Tuzos youth squad has expressed his desire to aspire to reach an even bigger team and if he continues to show its level will surely achieve it in the medium-long term.
The & # 39; Mexican Wolf & # 39; still does not recover his scoring nose as he was accustomed to before his unfortunate skull fracture that took him away from the courts for more than 9 months at the end of 2020.
But without a doubt, in the last semester he has been able to regain his physical condition and has regained his confidence, for the following year he is expected to be able to score more goals and continue being the scorer he used to be.
