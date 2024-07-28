“The destiny of Venezuela in the 21st century depends on our victory on July 28. If they do not want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war, the product of the fascists, let us guarantee the greatest electoral victory in the history of our people.“, he claimed Nicolas Maduro On July 17, during a public event in a popular area in western Caracas, he said that only this result would “guarantee peace” in the country.

Of course, the Venezuelan president’s words resonated within the international community. But, in particular, The response given by several left-wing leaders in Latin America who have supported him at some point attracted attention.

The most incisive was the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho had historically been more cautious in his criticism of the regime.

Maria Corina Machado, Edmundo Gonzalez and Nicolas Maduro closed the presidential campaign in Venezuela on Thursday. Photo:Efe and AFP

Lula said he felt “scared” when he heard his counterpart say something. “Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” he said, adding: “Democratic processes require that those who lose elections accept the results peacefully,” and insisted on the need for international observers to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process.

Lula da Silva was joined by Argentine Kirchnerism represented by the former president Alberto Fernandeza staunch ally of Chavismo in the past.

Fernández, who cancelled his participation as an observer in Sunday’s elections at Caracas’ request, calling it “an unusual demand,” reminded Maduro that “if he is defeated, what he has to do is accept it.”

In turn, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boricsupported Lula’s statements and reminded his Venezuelan counterpart that “under no circumstances can bloodbaths be threatened.” “What the leaders and candidates receive are a flood of votes and these floods of votes represent popular sovereignty, which must be respected,” he stressed.

Beyond the words, the actions of the Maduro regime cause alarm

Although it is difficult to know whether this is a rhetorical excess by Maduro or a threat with substance, the concern about his words is added to recent actions, in particular, the blocking of the opposition from verifying the installation of tables and the denial of entry into the country to international observers who were vetoed or deported.

On Friday, a group of leaders who were part of an international observer commission, including former Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez and former presidents Vicente Fox (Mexico), Mireya Moscoso (Panama) and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (Costa Rica), were stranded in Panama after being denied takeoff to Caracas.

Ten members of Congress and MEPs from the Spanish Popular Party (PP), as well as Colombian Senator Angélica Lozano, former Mayor of Bogotá Claudia López and a group of right-wing Chilean senators were also deported.

At this moment, the tension is so great that the regime has even resorted to direct threats to stay in power. That is why it is important for democratic left governments to differentiate themselves from the authoritarian left.

“The Venezuelan crisis is very striking because, despite how long it has been, which has caused harsh political persecution, as well as the departure of 7,774,494 Venezuelan citizens, it has not turned into a war. However, at this moment, the tension is such that the regime has even resorted to direct threats to stay in power. For this reason, For democratic left governments, it is important to differentiate themselves from the authoritarian left, since otherwise their own political projects and narratives would be affected.“, explains to EL TIEMPO the researcher and spokesperson for the Venezuela Observatory of the University of Rosario, Ronal Rodríguez.

The double role of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with Nicolás Maduro



Brazilian President Lula Da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP/Presidency of Venezuela

However, for the analyst, it is important to take Lula da Silva’s comments with caution, as they are merely distancing themselves from a scenario of violence, but not directly towards Maduro.

“Lula sent his advisor Celso Amorim as an election observer, who during the first decade of the century was an ally of Nicolás Maduro in many processes, such as the formation of Unasur or Celac. He is not sending him a policeman, but an ally to support him,” says Rodríguez, pointing out that, from his perspective, Lula plays a double role: one as head of state and the other from a more personal sphere.

“In the Brazilian president’s difficult moments, one of the few people who reached out to him and defended him was Nicolás Maduro. This closeness between the two is also evident in Maduro’s response to Lula, which was much more measured than in other cases where there is no measure,” said Rodríguez, referring to the phrase that the Venezuelan president said after the criticism of his Brazilian counterpart: “I did not tell lies. I only made a reflection. Whoever is scared should take a chamomile tea,” said Maduro on national television.

Gustavo Petro, a cautious and discreet profile

President Gustavo Petro is in Paris. Photo:Presidency

Although the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro criticized the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado as a candidate for the presidency of Venezuelaa measure that he described as an “anti-democratic coup”, his stance is seen as cautious.

“Petro has set himself up as a kind of behind-the-scenes mediator between the Joe Biden administration, with which he maintains good relations, and the Venezuelan government, trying to send the message that the region needs an election that is recognized by all actors, but at the same time he has deployed a policy where he sees an understanding with Maduro as necessary, especially because of the support he has given him with the negotiations that Petro is carrying out with certain criminal groups,” says Mariano de Alba, a Venezuelan lawyer and expert in geopolitics.

On the other hand, Rodríguez warns that Petro requires “a greater real capacity to assume that role of international prominence that he himself wants to claim narratively, but that he has never managed to materialize in concrete actions regarding the Venezuelan case.”

Will Claudia Sheinbaum inherit Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s silence?

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum represents the continuity of the political project of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo:Getty Images

Guadalupe Galván, editor of the newspaper’s World section The universal from Mexico, comments that The closeness of the outgoing Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Amlo), with his Venezuelan counterpart has made it difficult for the North American country to take a position.

López Obrador has defended a policy of non-interference and, in the case of Venezuela, that is precisely what he has applied.

“López Obrador has defended a policy of non-interference and, in the case of Venezuela, that is precisely what he has applied. Last May, he responded to a request for help from the Venezuelan opposition by saying that Mexico cannot interfere in an external electoral process and that the only thing he expected was for Venezuelans to decide their future,” says Galván, estimating that the closeness that the Amlo government professed to him will continue with the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office on October 1.

However, for the editor, A key player through which Mexico could turn to a tougher stance if Maduro is re-elected is the United States, especially because of the pressure it exerts on the immigration issue.

Which countries are neutral or support Nicolás Maduro?

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel backs Nicolas Maduro. Photo:Efe

While the presidents of Bolivia and Honduras have been lukewarm, the governments of Cuba and Nicaragua, recognized as dictatorial leftists, have shown their full support.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has expressed her support for the presidential elections in Venezuela by sending an observer mission to ensure that the process is “free, fair, independent and transparent.”

In this same line of moderation, the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, also showed his support for Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan electoral process, stressing the importance of self-determination of the Latin American peoples and rejecting foreign intervention.

“We support the right of the Venezuelan people to decide their future without external interference. The elections on July 28 are an opportunity to reaffirm their sovereignty and move towards stability.” He also stressed the need for the elections to take place in an atmosphere of peace and respect.

For his part, Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba, expressed his full support for Nicolás Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution, highlighting the historic friendship and joint struggle between Cuba and Venezuela.

“We feel… that this is also a special occasion to express the full support and unwavering solidarity of our people, State and Government to the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution, the civil-military union of its people and the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro,” he proclaimed.

Along the same lines, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega gave his support to Nicolás Maduro and criticized foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, calling it an attempt at destabilization.

“Maduro has shown exemplary courage and resilience in the face of external aggression. The July 28 elections are a crucial step for Venezuela’s sovereignty and must be respected by the international community,” he said.

Why does what happens in the region depend on Nicolás Maduro?

Migration could surge in the region if Nicolás Maduro remains in power. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME

A feared wave of migration that, according to polls, could see a million Venezuelans leaving the country in the first 18 months if Maduro stays, and the accelerated advance of transnational crime due to the Aragua Train, are forcing the region to look to Venezuela.

“The behavior of the rest of the governments will depend on how Chavismo and Maduro react to the results. Democracies tend to get along better when they respect all the constitutional guarantees that they have within each of their countries, therefore, the relationship is easier if the system is not eroded. Therefore, the main unknown of this process is in the court of the Venezuelan government,” says Carolina Álvarez Peñafiel, international editor of the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

What we see at the moment is that all these messages from left-wing governments, while important, seem far from having a real impact on the elite of the Maduro government.

From the perspective of analyst De Alba, There is an expectation on the part of the governments of the region that, if the situation in Venezuela begins to improve, Venezuela could cease to be a factor of regional division in multilateral forums.

“That could perhaps give a new impetus to rebuilding relations between Latin America, something that in recent years has become very inefficient and almost non-existent. But, really, what we see at the moment is that all these messages from left-wing governments, while important, seem far from having a real impact on the elite of the Maduro government,” he said.

