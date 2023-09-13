It seems like a joke, but Xbox Games With Gold is finally coming to an end, a service that gave away video games to users who subscribed through a live membership, which allows the titles to be played online. And now, all this gives way to a name evolution Game Pass Corewhich makes several classics of Microsoft but permanently, or at least until you stop paying.

Xbox has revealed that there will be 36 games available to play on Xbox Series X|S. and Xbox One from September 14. Of course, almost all of them will have the multiplayer option given the nature of the online membership, something that everyone will like equally. Among the sagas, classics such as Halo, Gears of War and many more who are already icons in the company.

This is the complete list that you can try:

– Among Us

– Astroneer

– Sky blue

–Dead Cells

– Descend

– Dishonored 2

– DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

–Fable Anniversary

–Fallout 4

–Fallout 76

– Firewatch

–Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

–Gang Beasts

– Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

– Golf with your Friends

– Grounded

– Halo 5: Guardians

–Halo Wars 2

– Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

– Human Fall Flat

– INSIDE

– LIMBO

– Ori & the Will of the Wisps

– Overcooked! 2

– Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

– Powerwash Simulator

– Psychonauts 2

– Slay the Spire

– Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

–Stardew Valley

– State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

– Superliminal

– The Elder Scrolls Online

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

– Unpacking

– Vampire Survivors

It is worth mentioning that there are also many independent games within the catalog, which at the time had their first opportunity on consoles. Xbox, so users will immediately identify which ones they are. Of course, there are also games from Bethesda, a company that is part of the family of Xbox for some years now.

The same way, Xbox confirms that this catalog will not be modified too much, changes will only be made 2 or three times a year, hoping that the games will be maintained almost permanently. Of course, those licenses that do not belong to Microsoft They are the ones that will rotate but with many months apart from each other.

Remember that Game Pass Core is the substitute for Goldso if you have already paid for a year, you will have an automatic transfer to the update, and you will also keep the free games that they gave you at the time.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a solid catalog, but if so I would move completely to Game Pass Ultimate, given that it has more games and some AAA-sized releases arrive. So, we’ll see how this service does.