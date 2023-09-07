Home page politics

A screenshot from a video showing a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. (Archive photo) © Russian Ministry of Defense/Imago

For the first time in a war, hypersonic weapons are used in large numbers. So far, NATO has not responded. Reports from Kiev – and research – give hope.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, the Russian army is increasingly using hypersonic weapons. A technology that the USA is still researching – and to which the EU has hardly had an answer so far. Such missiles of the type Kinzhal, in English “dagger”, have hit Kiev, Odessa and other Ukrainian cities in recent months. The war in Ukraine is the first in the world in which such weapons are regularly used.

Hypersonic weapons are one of the few technologies where Russia is ahead of the West, writes the news magazine Mirror. In addition to the missiles, the Russian army also has a modern hypersonic glider, the Avangard, but the USA will only be able to use its “Dark Eagle” glider later this year.

Hypersonic weapons on the rise: Russia in the lead, the West lagging behind

As the name suggests, such weapon systems are characterized by their enormous speed and high maneuverability at the same time. It is particularly difficult for anti-aircraft guns to locate and shoot them down in good time. Concern is growing within NATO that the use of such weapons could increase the risk to the defense alliance. A small glimmer of hope are isolated reports from Ukraine, according to which the military is said to have succeeded in shooting down a few Kinshah. Comprehensive protection is currently considered impossible.

A kind of defense shield is currently being worked on. “The image of the missile shield, through which nothing penetrates, is crooked anyway,” says Moritz Kütt from the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy Mirror. “You will never achieve a 100 percent interception rate.”

Russian Hypersonic Weapons in Ukraine War: How is the West Responding?

One speaks of hypersonic when at least the speed Mach 5 is reached, which corresponds to five times the speed of sound. The Avangard should be able to fly at up to Mach 20, roughly seven kilometers per second. Such gliders are launched at high altitude, then fall towards their target with the explosive device, leaving little time for anti-aircraft defense. The US military has announced huge expenditures for the development of new defense systems.

One of the scenarios the researchers are currently working on is a missile that destroys enemy hypersonic missiles, the so-called Glide Phase Interceptor. The plan is to launch destroyers at sea, but on land it would probably need its own launchers.

The Glide Phase Interceptor is supposed to destroy hypersonic gliders like the Avangard already in the gliding phase. Defense contractors Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies are currently working on prototypes. Details are not known. Earliest date of completion: 2034. Other countries are already further ahead, the Chinese want to have developed a hypersonic fighter that is even recyclable. But here too it is unclear when the system will be available.

In Israel they recently presented the Sky Sonic missile system. According to the manufacturer, it should be able to ward off enemy missiles up to a speed of Mach 10. Putin’s Avangard flies about twice as fast. In Europe, people are aware of the urgency, and several orders have recently been awarded to develop an interception system. It is uncertain when these will be available. (fmu)