What is clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an audio-only app and continues the podcast trend. Unlike podcasts, where the makers broadcast and the listeners stay passive and just listen, the idea at Clubhouse is that everyone can get involved and contribute. The user is both sender and receiver at the same time. At least if you made it into the app at all.

How to get in

As with many clubs, access is exclusive: only those who have received an invitation from a Clubhouse user can create their own profile. Each user can initially only send two invitations. Apart from that, the app only works with the iOS operating system, i.e. on the iPhone and iPad, iOS 13.0 or later is required. So far there is no desktop version. Clubhouse pursues a simple and clever marketing strategy that is not the first time the digital bohemian has fallen for it: scarcity increases demand. That also worked on Facebook in the first few days. Digital entrepreneurs and influencers can easily be ensnared with terms like “early adopter”. So an elite group is currently meeting at Clubhouse.

However, there are also a few tricks: This is how you can get the coveted invitation links, for example in Telegram groups. This works according to the motto: the predecessor holds the door open for the person behind, who in turn lets the person behind into the club. The waiting time on Sunday afternoon was around three hours. Invitations are also offered for a fee on ebay. According to general reports, the invitation function is to be abolished “soon”. In the meantime, the term “FOMO”, which was almost forgotten in times of pandemics, is making the rounds again – fear of missing out, the fear of missing out.

How do you start

When you are then “in” in the clubhouse, there is initially a big question mark. The design is rudimentary and without a lot of frills, but the app is still confusing when used for the first time. The contacts in the phone book that Clubhouse accesses help with orientation (more on this later). Since the clubhouse profiles can be linked to Twitter, most of them have the same picture on both platforms. The vast majority are currently registered under real names. In addition, the short profile description is the most important thing, it is searched through in the search.

Then you can visit virtual meeting rooms – actually “rooms”, because the app is currently only available in English – and quickly come across familiar voices and profile pictures and listen to FDP boss Christian Lindner, for example. The listeners’ microphones are mute by default. Anyone who wants to say something “reports” with hand emoji. The speakers on the “stage” then decide whether they should be switched on and allowed to turn on their microphone – a bit like a panel discussion, only more strictly regulated.

Once you have found something, numerous discussion rooms open up that advertise with titles such as “Mobility, Design and Startups” or “Brands on Clubhouse”. The discussion rounds arise spontaneously or are announced, anyone can open a room. A group will meet on Sunday evening to discuss the ongoing “Anne Will” broadcast. Climate activist Luisa Neubauer has announced a conversation about environmental protection. Initiative is rewarded: Those who actively participate and open rooms themselves can send more than just two invitations and get more rooms displayed. The planned events will be announced in the calendar.

An appointment calendar, which bundles the announced events in the upper part of the start page, should provide a little orientation. It feels like you’re at a digital conference. (Self-appointed) experts open up spaces to talk about a specific topic. If you are in the mood for something lighter than business talks and the next agency pitch, you can meet up for a “Sunday snack”.