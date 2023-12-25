Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

A new drone is apparently in use in the war zone in Ukraine. What is known about the UJ-25 Skyline from Kiev?

Berdyansk – A new jet-powered drone, the UJ-25 Skyline, was spotted in action for the first time in Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine. The Ukraine is expanding its drone arsenal and relies on significant progress compared to the propeller-driven models previously used.

The UJ-25 Skyline is equipped with a jet engine, which not only provides increased range and speed, but also makes interception by Russian air defenses more difficult. Nevertheless, there is an obvious problem – the drone's warhead does not appear to have detonated, the portal reports Kyiv Post.

New Ukrainian drone appears to be similar to the UJ-23 – details about UJ-25 are so far unclear

The UJ-25 drone first came to public attention in the background of a CNN interview with Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in September, as the Kyiv Post reported. This is a modified version of the UJ-23 target drone, but few technical details and information about production are known.

The differences between the UJ-25 and the UJ-23 remain unclear. Both share the same basic shape, characterized by a rocket-like main body, forward-swept main wings, V-shaped tailplanes, and air intakes on the upper rear portion of the fuselage that feed a single small turbo engine. The size of the two drones also appears to be about the same.

Demonstration flight of a Ukrainian drone. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Smoliyenko Dmytro

Until now, Ukraine has relied on propeller-driven drones like the Beaver, which have targeted Moscow and occupied territories for months. The Beaver, also known as “Bober,” is a kamikaze dronewhose development began in 2022.

Russia's technological evolution versus Ukraine's modified drones

In comparison, Russia continues to develop its own attack drones, including the Iranian-made Shahed drone, about which more information is available. The seized drones have undergone technical changes, partly due to sanctions, which have required the replacement of certain components.

From a technical point of view, the Shahed drones use different engines and navigation systems. The engine in the Russian versions is based on a Chinese copy, while the navigation uses the Russian GLONASS system. In terms of structure, Russian variants have carbon fiber and camouflage coatings that make the drones harder to detect on radar, so Kyiv Post.

Replicated: Russia is modifying Iranian kamikaze drones (type Shahed-136) with international parts and, according to weapons experts, can now mass produce them. © Sobhan Farajvan/imago

Shahed drones – a cost-effective option for Russia

The standard warhead of the drones varies between Iranian and Russian models. The Shahed drone has a highly explosive fragmentation charge. The Russian version uses smaller explosive charges and tungsten ball bearings. With an estimated price of less than $50,000 and a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, the Shahed drones have proven to be a cost-effective option for Russia. (jek)