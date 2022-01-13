Home page world

From: Patrick Huljina

divide

Silica Gel is also versatile in everyday use. (Symbol picture) © Jochen Tack / IMAGO

The small white bags labeled “Silica Gel” are thrown away by many after unpacking the delivery. The bags are very versatile.

Munich – Everyone knows them, but only a few know what they are good for: the little white sachets with the label “Silica Gel”. With many orders, the small packages are in the box. Be it shoes, electrical appliances, food or even medication. But why is it like that? And what can the bags with the silica gel, also known as silica gel, actually do?

Silica Gel: What can the little white sachets do?

The desiccant silicon dioxide (SiO2) can be found in the sachets. The small, usually white or transparent globules are highly moisture-binding. That is why they are often used in the delivery of particularly sensitive goods. Most bags are able to absorb up to 40 percent of their own weight in moisture.

On the white sachets you will often find the words “Do not eat” – that is, the advice not to eat the pellets. For many people this gave rise to the myth that silica gel is poisonous. That is not correct. You should not actually eat the contents of the sachet, but the silica gel poses no health risk. Only one blue variant, which is rarely used in Europe, is questionable. The silica gel is mixed with the carcinogenic substance cobalt chloride in high doses.

Silica Gel: versatile in everyday use

Another addition on the sachet reads “Throw away” – the advice to throw away the sachet. Most people will probably follow this, but the silica gel is very versatile. In the following we list some practical possibilities:

Wet smartphone: If the cell phone gets wet again, silica gel may save the device. The sachets usually remove more moisture than rice or other home remedies. The best thing to do is to put the smartphone in a box with a few bags and hope for the best.

Wet shoes: Shoes get very wet quickly, especially in winter or when it rains. Putting silica gel in the shoes will help dry them.

Rusting tool: Metal tools in particular are susceptible to rust. Here too, silica gel can help. Just put a couple of sachets in the toolbox or drawer.

Sports and shopping bags: After exercising, the bags often have a strong smell. The small bags prevent the moisture and thus the smell from spreading further. The same goes for shopping bags.

Documents and photos: Photos in particular should be protected from moisture and light. Many people keep them in boxes or drawers. If you add a bag of silica gel, pictures and documents stay dry longer.

Silica Gel: Bags can be used multiple times

If you want to use the silica gel again, it is best to keep it in a sealed jar and protect it from light and air. If the bags are soaked with moisture, they can be dried in the oven. However, you should make sure that the temperature is not set too high. Microwave drying is not recommended.

With an agent that is found in many refrigerators, you can also Descaling the kettle *. Everyone The refrigerator has a hole on the inner back wall * – but only a few know what it is for. (ph) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA