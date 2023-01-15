On Thursday, January 12, the USDA released its long-awaited reports on agricultural production, quarterly inventories and World Supply and Demand for Agricultural Products (WASDE). Within this accumulation of information, the final estimates of corn and soybean production of the United States and the area planted with wheats winter in that country, in addition to world production and consumption projections.

In most years the report WASDE January produces surprises and this year was no exception. Previous expectations were for a relatively bearish report in the short term for corn and soybeans and the opposite turned out.

For Sinaloa, it is important to follow the behavior of international markets, since the calculation of the prices of both corn like wheat are referring to the Chicago Stock Exchange.

For corn, the USDA projects, compared to its previous estimates for the United States, lower production, lower feed consumption, consumption for ethanol without change and lower exports. The result of this equation is lower ending inventory and an inventory/consumption ratio of 8.9 percent, which is considered low and supports the price. Worldwide, the USDA projects lower production, higher international trade and lower final inventory. Although production in the Northern Hemisphere is already known, production in South America is underway and is facing problems in southern Brazil and Argentina.

Due to the above, the report for corn is bullish in the short term and the evolution of the market in the coming weeks is subject to a great extent to the weather forecasts and the condition of the crops in South America, especially in Argentina, where They present drought conditions with delays in sowing and with a very low percentage of crops in “good and excellent” condition. Also from the month of March what happens with the second-rate crops in Brazil (zafriña) that are harvested in June/July and especially with the area planted and evolution of the crops in the United States that face their critical stage in July, will be what most influence prices.

Regarding wheat, the information can be considered neutral to slightly bullish. For the United States, the USDA projects a greater supply, greater consumption, exports without change and, as a consequence, a lower final inventory. It is reported that more area was planted with winter wheat, but the evolution of the crops faces problems due to lack of humidity in the region that produces winter durum wheat and damages will soon be able to be assessed. The seasonal average producer price remains unchanged at $334.36 per ton. Globally, higher supply, higher international trade, higher consumption and also lower final inventory are projected.

The production of Russia, which is the world’s leading exporter, remained unchanged at 91 million tons when most analysts estimate that it exceeds 100 million tons and the USDA also kept Australia’s production unchanged at 36 million tons. tons, despite the fact that private estimates place it at more than 40 million tons. Although the World Agricultural Supply and Demand (WASDE) report for wheat can be considered neutral to slightly bullish, technical analysis of price developments indicates a long-term bearish trend.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, with regard to the grain production of autumn-winter in Sinaloa, without a doubt the biggest challenge will be the commercialization of corn and wheat, since in the case of corn production levels are expected to be above 6 million tons, with the price expectations described above, and in the case of wheat, despite the fact that production levels will be similar to those of last year, the markets are with significantly lower prices.

Due to the above, producer organizations must work in coordination with the State Government to propose to the Federal Government the best strategy to face the challenges described and above all to manage the bases for both corn and wheat, according to the current situation of the markets that are the highest in the last 20 years, and on the other hand request from SEGALMEX the opportune support to the coverages.

For: Miguel I. Moneta Porto, CAADES international markets advisor.