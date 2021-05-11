Just as the placement of sensors in a physical store allows to know the behavior of the buyers and use that information to improve the offers or the disposition of the products, the movements of the Internet users in the electronic commerce are also registered in the network. “Today the marketing it does not contemplate any solution that does not have a technology behind it. Both companies and users have become more digital ”, argues David Lastra, director of Technological Marketing at the development consultancy of software Sngular, in the video that opens this article.

This modernization improves the efficiency of all companies’ market processes: it optimizes campaigns and more efficiently attracts and loyalty to the consumer. A journey in which information is essential. “Without a data-oriented corporate culture or a team focused on analyzing and understanding the consumer in a 360º way, we are not doing anything,” acknowledges Lastra. To achieve this, the department of marketing you will need to pay particular attention to several factors.

Personalization offers a competitive advantage at a time when the user, who is overwhelmed by the number of messages he receives per day, feels that something is being sent exclusively to him and just at the moment when he needs it. Automation and analytics are key to managing the volume of information generated by channels and advertising systems. A job that was previously done manually, explains Lastra, but is now impossible due to the large amount of data that is handled.

This information allows us to know what other particular needs the buyer has, in order to design specific products and services that, instead of being designed for the general public, are adapted to a small group of consumers.

And finally, you have to stay in the consumer’s head, a strategy known as always on (always active in Spanish). “There are ways to refresh the messages so that you know we are there,” Lastra says. Something that is achieved by promoting omnichannel, which means impacting the consumer through all the channels that the company has, both online and in physical spaces, also to attend to them and solve their doubts.

In the video that heads this article, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, David Lastra delves into the use of the tools of the marketing technological.