





Daisy Baez, Democratic analyst and strategist

From eliminating the mechanism that guaranteed access to higher education for vulnerable minorities, to limiting the protection of the LGBTIQ+ community, the current US Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, is changing the rules with consequences that are yet to be calculated. Daisy Baez, analyst and Democratic strategist talks about the subject in this installment of #GuestOfTheDayF24.