I am a 44 year old married woman. My sex life with my husband, who is 48 years old, has recently become unsatisfactory. We barely have sex once a month. So, I bought a vibrator to enjoy myself. My husband accidentally saw it and is very uncomfortable with it. He blames me for not doing enough to make our sex life enjoyable, but he himself does not act on it. I am upset with their tantrums. What should I do?Both of you will have to talk to each other about how you can improve your sex life and what you expect from each other. Work on intimacy with caring and loving. Tell your husband why you think your sex life is becoming unsatisfactory. Talking about your desires and meeting each other’s needs will lead to a more satisfying sexual experience.

