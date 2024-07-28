If your plans include knowing USABefore starting the process for an American visa, you should know that there are several types of said document that depend on the activities that you plan to carry out within the United States territory.

And it is that carrying out certain activities with the visa Incorrect is considered illegal, which could get you into serious trouble with the authorities. migration and even face a deportation.

Traveling to the United States to visit its great tourist attractions is undoubtedly an unparalleled experience, so, if the document you are going to request is a visitor’s document, here at Debate we tell you what activities you can do in the United States with a B1/B2 tourist visa.

First, you need to understand that a foreigner cannot study or work under any circumstances in the United States with a tourist visa, nor can they carry out remunerated activities.

What can I do in the United States with a tourist visa?

Business

Tourism

Attendance at conferences and/or presentations

Concert attendance

Taking courses that are not accredited with a degree, it can be cooking

Receive medical treatment

If a person is caught or reported misusing their tourist visa, they would face legal problems and even have their visa cancelled immediately.