You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Sabine Hildebrandt-Woeckel, Euro am Sonntag

I would like to apply for a KfW loan to acquire compulsory shares in a housing cooperative. I meet the personal requirements, but my bank advisor does not want to refer him. Can he refuse?

€ URO ON SUNDAY: Basically, your advisor is right, because: There is no legal entitlement to a loan from the state development bank KfW. Nevertheless, such a cancellation does not necessarily mean that you have to forego the money. To understand this, it helps to take a look at KfW’s mandate.

The development bank offers a wide range of credit programs at home and abroad. The target group are both private individuals and companies. She does not work with tax revenues, as is often assumed, but gets her money through bonds on the capital market. It is particularly well able to do this because the state assumes guarantees for investors. However, this structure gives KfW such great competitive advantages over other credit institutions that it is not allowed to grant its loans directly, but has to make use of the banking landscape.

For you this means: If you get a KfW loan through your bank, it only forwards the money, but takes on a proportionate credit risk – even if public promotional loans are involved. In accordance with the Basel III guidelines, it must deposit the corresponding capital for this. For this reason alone, it is clear that it must be left to each bank to decide whether or not to offer these loans. In addition, the advisory and examination tasks are often very complex. For smaller amounts, a KfW loan may not pay off for the bank.

Sometimes, however, their own offers are also made because not every bank employee is familiar with KfW loans. The smaller and more target group-specific a program is, the more difficult it becomes. The first question when contacting a bank, says KfW spokesman Wolfram Schweickhardt, must therefore be: “Do you have someone who is familiar with funding programs?” In principle, KfW works with all major credit institutions and trains their employees.

If your own bank doesn’t have anyone who knows it, it is worth visiting another institute. In order to make it easier for customers to search, KfW publishes lists showing which banks are open to the special program. However, experts know, it can happen that your branch is bricked even though the bank is on the list. If you do not want to accept this, you can contact the head office of the bank or the KfW complaints office (enter the search term “complaints office” on the website www.kfw.de).