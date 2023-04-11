Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:02





As a right and obligation, the registration entails a series of advantages as long as we do it in the place where we reside. Otherwise, we will cease to be beneficiaries of a good number of aids that make life easier on a day-to-day basis, as well as, in some cases, providing an economic benefit.

You will not receive rent aid

In Spain, all communities have different deductions for renting a home. The requirements also change depending on the place, and may affect different groups, it will be a matter of finding out If you can be a beneficiary of any of these aids. But, in any case, only those registered in the house where they habitually reside will always be beneficiaries.

Your nearby doctor will not attend you

Having health care is essential to have a normal life. Unless we are talking about an emergency, in the event that you need to go to the doctor to obtain a prescription or a routine check-up, if you are not registered where you live, you will not be able to register at the health center in your neighborhood. To get the health card you must provide, without excuses, the certificate of registration.

no scholarships

Obtaining a scholarship is very important for many students if they have the right financial resources. If you want to request one of them, you will not be able to do so if you have not registered with the town hall or community where you live and you want help. These types of social advantages are also offered at a general level by the state, but they are not usually incompatible with regional ones, so the economic advantage of registering is evident. in your place of residence.

You will not be able to go to any study center

To attend classes at a college, institute or university, you must also have the corresponding census. This procedure also involves the fact of schooling the children. There will always be exceptions in the case of not having been able to obtain the administrative procedure, but as long as there is a justified reason. This is a serious disadvantage if it leads to a delay in the beginning of a course, especially for the little ones.

Problems receiving postal mail

Even today, receiving letters is important if the person trying to contact us is the administration. If you have applied for any kind of help, in most cases they will send you a notification to your address. If you are registered in another place of residence, these notifications will never reach the place where you live. In the best of cases, administrative procedures will suffer delays that may even mean the loss of some aid due to the expiration of a period. Likewise, it may be some kind of fine that entails a seizure of your bank accounts if you have not made the payment within the stipulated period, or what is worse, failure to appear in court that has required your presence.

you won’t be able to vote

One of our most important rights as members of society is the right to vote. But this right comes with the requirement to be registered. If you wish to elect your political representatives in the city or community where you reside, you will invariably have to be registered there. On the contrary, if you want to exercise your right to vote and you are still registered in your old place of residence, you may have to travel a long distance, in addition to the fact that this right is somehow undermined by not being represented at your current address .

You will not be paying the taxes that correspond to you

In the case of own of a motor vehicle, you must have it registered in the corresponding town hall, since you have to pay the circulation tax. In addition to being mandatory, its amount varies significantly depending on the place. This can work in your favor, but it is very important that you make this change effective to avoid penalties.