What can happen if the Democrats reject financing the new Trump administration

After the triumphant words of President Donald Trump before the two Congress cameras – who said that “this has just begun” – the reality comes with the imminent threat of a closure of government in the US. If the bill to temporarily finance the administration until September 30 does not achieve the support of the Senate, this Saturday could occur. The main problem is that it does not depend on Trump’s Republicans, but on the Democrats.

The leader of the Democratic minority in the lower house, Chuck Schumer, said Wednesday that his party will vote against the text presented by the Republicans, who need at least eight votes of the Democrats. This predicts another heart attack session that will last until the last minute of Friday in the Senate.

Last Tuesday, the draft managed to pass the vote in the lower house when the Republican congressmen of the hard wing in fiscal matters – which have always shown reluctant to support temporary budgets – their objections were swallowed in deference to President Trump. With this, the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, also managed to mark himself somewhat. Since assuming the position, Johnson has repeatedly supported Trump’s pressure to legislators to get out of parliamentary contests.

What does the bill say

The bill that reaches the Senate would remain unchanged last year’s spending levels, since it would cut about 13,000 million dollars (just under 12,000 million euros) and increased by $ 6,000 million (about 5.5 billion euros) the defense spending. In addition, it would slightly reduce spending in general, because it would not include funds for any projects in the districts or states of legislators. And would force a cut of more than 1,000 million dollars from the Columbia district budget for the rest of the fiscal year.

The text also includes a provision that neutralizes the ability of legislators to force a vote to remove the power of the president to impose tariffs. This would help Republican members avoid a politically controversial vote on the elimination of tariffs Trump wants to impose on Canada and Mexico from April 2.

Although Republicans say they will not increase spending, the truth is that the text foresees increases in the budget for some of the priorities of the Trump agenda. For example, some additional 485 million dollars for the immigration and customs control service to help accelerate deportations.

In his appearance on Wednesday, Schumer recalled that “financing the government should be a bipartisan effort” and reproached Republicans to choose “a partisan path” for having prepared budgets “without any contribution of the Democrats.” For that same reason, his party will oppose, he said.

A complicated position for Democrats

Right now, the Democrats are in a delicate position: having in their hands the possibility of provoking a closure of the Trump administration is not a good thing per se. The consequences are that many federal workers be paid and that others directly be suspended from their functions. That, in the midst of chaos unleashed by Elon Musk’s layoffs and other measures to reduce the official, would only make the current situation worse.

On the other hand, if they finally decided to avoid the closure of government, they would mean alignment with the Republican agenda. His support for Liken Riley Act, a law to facilitate Trump deportations, cost them numerous criticisms. Amid the paralysis before the earthquake that has unleashed the new republican administration, the Democrats still look for ways to replay and make a real opposition to Trump. It depends on that they manage to recover positions for the medium mandate elections in 2026.

Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats want to see a closure of government – of fact, on previous occasions the bipartisan vote helped avoid it at the last moment – so in the final stretch all the scenarios are possible: that the Republicans enter changes in the draft to obtain the necessary Democratic votes; that the Democrats change posture or that the closure is made.

What implies a closure of government

The last time The United States lived a government closure was in 2018during Trump’s first presidency, and lasted about 35 days. It was the longest government closure in more than forty years in the US. In addition, it was the second time that the Republicans failed when achieving enough support in Congress to pass the law.

During government closures, many federal employees are temporarily suspended, although since 2019, they receive their salary retroactively when the closure is finished and return to their positions. Those who offer essential services, such as air traffic control or security forces, continue to work, but without receiving their salary until Congress manages to approve the budget.

The closure of government affects only federal expenditure subject to annual renewal, which is around 25% of the total. Other programs, such as Medicare and Social Security, continue in operation because their budget items are approved by Congress and do not require their renewal every year. Even so, the services offered in the Social Security offices can be limited during a closure.

Trump threatens more cuts to 60 universities for “anti -Semitic harassment”

In the context of the suspensions of federal employees and cuts that the Trump administration has already started, a government closure could have much more dramatic and chaotic consequences.