Now that Russia is so damaged and diminished, as a result of its president Vladimir Putin’s senseless election war in Ukraine, what future awaits the country? Possible scenarios range from a takeover by a security hawk like Nikolai Patrushev to electoral victory by a dissident like Alexei Navalni. But one thing is almost certain: Putin’s regime will not survive the war he started.

Although Putin’s ‘vertical of power’ cuts across many economic and political arenas, it is entirely dependent on tight control from the top. The entire structure will begin to fracture when that control is weakened and different groups and interests begin to maneuver to pick up the spoils of the inevitable collapse. The main strength of the system (an all-powerful top-down control) will then become its fatal weakness.

This new ‘time of trouble’ (a recurring theme in Russian history) will begin immediately after Putin’s departure. But we still cannot know what political forces will assert themselves after his fall. My guess is that there won’t be much interest in continuing Putin’s misguided adventure in the Ukraine. Putin started the war of his own free will, and we now know that his top security officials were never very enthusiastic. He was already revealed in the famous televised meeting of the Kremlin security council on February 21, 2022.

Even after a year of relentless repression and propaganda, Russian public support for Putin’s war is tepid at best, and opinion polls show a majority in favor of peace negotiations. Any leader or faction that emerges after Putin will have to make it a priority to end the war as soon as possible.

But this is not to say that it will be easy to stop the fighting, let alone go back to the status quo before the invasion. Voices calling for an even more aggressive imperialist agenda will undoubtedly arise, wanting to prevail at all costs, for fear of loss of life or livelihood. But against a backdrop of clear public support for ending the war, with Putin’s vertical of power disintegrating and the Kremlin’s repressive machinery in disarray, it will be an uphill battle for the ultranationalists.

Furthermore, troubled periods have always prompted demands for more representative governance. The approval of a democratic constitution was a dominant theme during the last decades of tsarism, and there were similar projects in the years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. There are no reasons to think that this time will be different.

Of course, it is not very likely that the Russian democratic opposition will be released from prison or come back from exile and seize power overnight. But do not underestimate it. Even under highly repressive and unfair conditions, Navalni’s supporters managed to win 20 to 30 percent of the vote, and support among younger, urban voters is growing. Navalni’s channel on YouTube, with programming that includes news and current affairs, reaches tens of millions of people and the audience is greater by adding television and other independent media.

A very remote possibility would be that the Russian Federation disintegrates. To stimulate support for the war, the Putin regime presented this scenario as an explicit objective of the West. But in reality, the West is not looking for anything like that. When Chechnya declared itself independent in 1991, there was not the slightest hint that Western governments would support it. And although the Chechen question will continue to be a disputed issue, there will never be a Western endorsement of that independence. Equally unfounded are the speculations that speak of independence for the regions of the Far East and Siberia. Just think of the huge public protests of 2020 in Vladivostok. Protesters waved Belarusian (opposition) and Ukrainian flags as symbols of democracy, but had no illusions about winning independence for a vast, unpopulated region so close to China.

In any case, there are already good reasons to suppose that elites within the Russian power structure have quietly begun to explore the possibilities for their country after Putin. The 2024 presidential election is drawing near, and the country’s political future is a legitimate and urgent topic of debate.

In the end, the fate of Russia will be decided by its people. No one else can achieve regime change. But that is not to say that the West should refrain from influencing the outcome. Instead, governments in the West have to find ways to create conditions and incentives for more democratic forces to prevail. Putin is not immortal, and his political fragility becomes more apparent with each passing day.

CARL BILDT*

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

STOCKHOLM