Image of Colombia during the Early Cretaceous. The Muiscasaurus, Theropod, Padillasaurus and Kronosaurus appear. Guillermo Torres Carreño (Humboldt Institute/Puntoaparte)

66.5 million years ago the Chicxulub meteorite crashed into planet Earth on the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula. It had a diameter of about 10 kilometers (the size of a mountain) and traveled at a speed of 20 kilometers per second. Its impact was one hundred million times more powerful than the largest thermonuclear bomb ever detonated in history (the Tsar bomb). The meteorite evaporated the sea in the impact zone and created waves of rocks 32 km high. Perhaps the most devastating consequence was that global temperatures suddenly dropped by 28 degrees Celsius. Scientists estimate that between 70 and 75% of plants and animals became extinct as a result of this coalition.

Currently the most diverse ecosystems on the planet are the tropical forests of Central and South America. These are a product of this cosmic accident and evolution over the last 66 million years on the planet. “Although the way in which these ecosystems emerged is still a mystery, the fossil records found in La Guajira and in the Bogotá savannah allow us to trace their origin to the Paleocene, five million years after the great catastrophe that extinct the dinosaurs. ”explains the book Long ago: an illustrated paleontological journey through Colombia.

The pages of this book bring to life the different chapters of the history of our planet, which have been recorded in the rocks as fossils. In it appear animals such as the Titanoboa, a snake more than ten meters long and weighing around 1,100 kilos, and which slithered 66 million years ago into the tropical jungles of Guajira; or the giant sloth bears that lived 50 million years ago and helped distribute fruit trees like avocado and papaya throughout the continent.

The book is the product of an alliance between the Humboldt Institute, a non-profit civil corporation linked to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. 32 Colombian scientists contributed as authors. For example, Fabiany Herrera, curatorial assistant of paleobotany at the Field Museum in Chicago, wrote the article on the Paleocene period.

The launch of the second edition of this book that tells the story of Colombia’s biodiversity took place on September 10. The book can be downloaded for free at repository virtual Humboldt Institute or you can purchase a physical copy at your store. Diego Ochoa, the director of relations at the Humboldt Institute, says that this book is part of an effort for “the Colombian population to appropriate knowledge about biodiversity.”

Colombia is recognized as one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet and “something that the fossil record has taught us is that producing biodiversity requires geological time,” says Carlos Jaramillo, one of the country’s most important paleontologists who has studied tropical fossils for more than 18 years from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. He has led excavations in several Central and South American countries, mentors several paleontologists, and is one of the book’s editors.

Thanks to the fossil record we know that on average a species lasts 3 million on the planet. Scientists estimate that in the last 485 million years there have been around 1.6 billion species. 99% are extinct. Jaramillo argues that current biodiversity is the product of millions of years of evolution. For example, the flowering plants that dominate the tropics today appeared about 150 million years ago at the beginning of the Cretaceous period. However, climate change and the acceleration of species extinction globally (several scientists claim that we are experiencing a sixth major extinction event driven by human activities) put the biodiversity of Colombia and the world at risk.

Image that represents the formation of the isthmus of Panama. When the continents were connected three million years ago and there was an expansion in the fauna of the two continents. Guillermo Torres Carreño (Humboldt Institute/Puntoaparte)

Paleontologists like Jaramillo argue that to protect ecosystems in the present it is necessary to understand their past and evolution. But Colombia has invested very little in scientific research. Regardless of the ideology of the Government in power, everyone has neglected this area. For example, the country does not have a national museum of natural history where you can learn about evolution and biodiversity; and there is no university that offers a paleontology degree.

“My favorite classes were natural sciences. Where they showed us documentaries about fossils and the history of the earth. But they never told us anything about Colombia,” says Cristian David Benavides Cabra, who recently completed his master’s degree in geology at the National University of Colombia. He studies Colombian marine ecosystems during the Cretaceous and plans to study for a doctorate abroad.

As a student, Benavides had the opportunity to co-author the article that first described the species. Sachicasaurus vitae, a plesiosaur (short-necked marine reptile) 10 meters long (more or less the equivalent of a three-story building), whose head measured two meters (enough to swallow a human in a single bite), which swam in the Cretaceous seas 125 million years ago. Sadly, the vast majority of Colombian students, including all the paleontologists interviewed and the author of this text, did not learn in school about the biodiversity or fossils of our country.

The first edition of the book Long time It was launched in 2018 as a digital product and some physical copies that were distributed in different public schools and vulnerable populations. This edition was never for sale. However, it was a very successful project. It is the most downloaded virtual book on the Humboldt Institute website and won an award from the Alejandro Ángel Escobar Foundation.

Dream about dinosaurs

“I dare to think that many children in Colombia dream about dinosaurs. But we don’t have the right places to promote those interests,” says Dirley Cortes, a doctoral student at McGill University in Canada. She wrote one of the new chapters that appear in the second edition, on Cretaceous marine reptiles. Cortés was born in Villa de Leyva, one of the places with the greatest abundance of fossils in the country, “there are practically fossils in the patio of my house,” she says with a smile.

The second edition also includes a new chapter on Perijasaurus lapaz a giant sauropod dinosaur that was discovered in 2018 in the Serranía del Perijá. Its name pays tribute to both the place where it was discovered and the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC signed in 2016, which allowed paleontologists to explore the region for the first time in decades.

Luz Helena Oviedo is an educator and scientific disseminator and book editor. She says she went to great lengths to ensure that the text reflects the enthusiasm that paleontologists have for the science and the fossils they study. She believes that it is very important to transmit this knowledge and do scientific dissemination with various audiences and communities. That is why as part of the promotion of the first edition she visited “29 of the 32 departments” of Colombia. She hopes that with the second edition they will be able to visit the remaining three.

Image of plants from Colombia during the Late Cretaceous. World map and the Chicxulub meteorite. Guillermo Torres Carreño (Humboldt Institute/Puntoaparte)

For Oviedo, a large part of the book’s success “is the game, the conversation, between text and illustration.” The images were made by Guillermo Torres Carreño art director of Puntoaparte. Several serve as pedagogical elements that help understand these animals and the extinct ecosystems and the science that studies them. The book has scenes of what ecosystems would have looked like in the past and comparisons that help understand the magnitude of these animals. Like Megalodon, a shark that swam 3 million years ago and was as big as a bus.

Edwin Cadena was born in Zapatoca, Santander. Near the Tatacoa desert, one of the places with the largest amount of marine fossils from the Cretaceous period. In the town bookstore he learned that rocks with “strange” shapes were fossils. He studied undergraduate geology at the Industrial University of Santander and completed his master’s and doctorate in the United States. Today he is a professor and director of the postgraduate area at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá and an expert in the evolution of tropical sea turtles. He also wrote the chapter on giant tortoises, in which species such as Demastochelys padillaione of the oldest sea turtles in the world, which was the size of a compact car.

Cadena says that in recent years there has been a “paleontological boom in Colombia” where the number of Colombian researchers, the fossils discovered and the areas to be explored have increased significantly. In order for this science to continue developing and have an impact on the conservation of today’s ecosystems, she says that it is very important that children “not only learn from the T-Rex, but also learn from the fossils that lived here.” .