According to surveys, three out of four Internet users have seen hate speech online. Here are a few tips on what everyone can do about it.

Munich – Civil courage is not only in demand in the offline world. Because hate speech on the net can only be solved socially. That is why every internet user is called upon to oppose hate speech on the web. Often a few clicks are enough to stand up to hatred. You can find a few options and tips in this article.

Affected by hate speech yourself? to get help

First of all: Anyone who is confronted with hate speech and is overwhelmed by it should get help as soon as possible. Hate speech can reach dire proportions, so no one should hesitate to ask for assistance. This can first be with friends, family members or confidants with whom you talk about comments or contributions. But there are also advice centers that specialize in hate online. This includes, for example Counseling for those affected by HateAid.

Strategies Against Hate Speech: Ignore

Since hate speech is now widespread on the Internet, more and more Internet users are coming into contact with it. Anyone who notices a hateful comment does not necessarily react to it publicly. In many cases, the hatred is consciously or unconsciously ignored.

Ignoring can sometimes be the right thing to do, especially when people do not have enough time to encounter hate speech or if they see no danger of being the focus of the perpetrators themselves. Depending on the situation, interferers do not receive any greater attention and the aggressive discussion may fizzle out. At the same time, everyone must be aware that, in case of doubt, hatred remains open to everyone. Debates can even end up becoming more aggressive as a result.

Strategies against hate speech: Counter-speech

This is one of the reasons why numerous initiatives on the Internet call for counter-speech to be pursued. The hatred should not simply stand still without comment, but users are asked to take a stand, show attitude, counter agitation and resist with words.

It often helps to counter crude statements by asking the perpetrator directly for evidence and sources, staying factual and introducing sound arguments and new perspectives. The consequence of this backlash: haters no longer get the powerful feeling of acting in the interests of a majority. It becomes clear to the perpetrators, but also to those reading along, that not everyone accepts this behavior and hateful statements. The aim is not primarily to convince the hater, but to make it clear to other users that degradation and generalizations will not be accepted.

But it is also clear: Anyone who enters into such discussions as regards content needs a lot of time and energy. There is also the risk of becoming a victim of hate speech yourself, which is why the dangers should be weighed up. Every beginning is difficult, but a short comment such as “I don’t see it that way” can help. And to everyone who quickly reacts stormy: Taking a deep breath before answering can be useful – because insulting, thoughtless answers don’t help either.

It can also be expedient to contact the attacked person and offer help. Counter speech is intended to make it clear to those affected that they are not alone.

Strategies against hate speech: use humor

Hate comments can also be responded to well with humor in some places. In this way absurd arguments and weak points in the logic can be exposed. The focus goes in a different direction. But beware! Reactions must not be hurtful here either. Even with supposedly funny comments, you should make sure that the jokes are not at the expense of others. In addition, this approach does not necessarily stimulate a factual discussion. The fronts may harden.

Memes, GIFs and sayings as a reaction to hate online are available on the Page of the “No Hate Speech” campaign to download.

Strategies against Hate Speech: Report posts

Anyone who discovers hate speech in social media can report comments and posts to the network operators. The Network Enforcement Act, or NetzDG for short, obliges Facebook, Twitter and Co. to delete or block hate comments with obviously illegal content within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. Anyone who has the feeling that a report has not been processed properly can do so complain to the Federal Office of Justice.

Strategies against hate speech: blocking people

Depending on where one encounters hate speech on the net, it is possible to block people who post derogatory, inhuman comments or to delete their contributions.

Strategies against Hate Speech: View posts

Authors of hate comments may face civil and criminal prosecution. But this requires a report to the police or the public prosecutor’s office. In a flyer, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office gives police tips for preserving evidence in order to counter hate online in this way:

Save the URL of the hate comment creator’s content and profile

Take a screenshot of the content (if possible with comment history) and of the profile of the hate comment creator

record when and by whom the content was first discovered

report the person to the network operators

find out about steps under civil and criminal law

Anyone who is unsure whether a post seen is a criminal offense can also contact offices online that check the content. This includes about internet-beschwerdestelle.de or hass-im-netz.info.

Initiatives and other actions against hate speech online

There are often hashtag campaigns on the Internet that draw attention to problems. #schauhin, for example, is a hashtag to make everyday racism visible in German-speaking countries. #ichbinhier wants to contribute to a decent culture of debate, for which participants write, among other things, constructive comments under hate postings.

In addition, there are numerous initiatives that deal with online hatred. A list of some organizations can be found on the Page from "klicksafe".