Not everything was bad. Not even in German unity. Because in global politics it is still a miracle and a wonderful gift. A historic momentum for a country that was halved into two states after the war and, with the peaceful revolution on the streets of East Berlin and East Germany, got the unique chance to find each other again.

30 years later, not everyone finds everything successful; social, political and emotional differences are recognizable and tangible. Traces of division and hasty unification are less to be found in the renovated squares of cities and villages than in the minds and hearts of people who cannot and do not want to simply walk over their history. And how would that be: if the united country sees East and West as enrichment of an increasingly diverse society? Like north and south too.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, German unity took less than a year to be sealed on October 3, 1990 in front of the Reichstag in Berlin, which was finally undivided again. The party mood was already subdued then; The madness of the fall of the Berlin Wall remains a milestone in collective memory. Between the two historical moments there were 328 racy days that took people’s breath away and carried them away into a new life.

Cracks are still noticeable

The upheaval overwhelmed those who had just made it possible with their courage. Time overtook itself, it left hardly a stone unturned in East Germany and released hundreds of thousands into unemployment. Not everyone could see a new departure in this – even if three decades later almost everyone is better off than before.

The cracks that the upheaval has made in biographies and in memories of him can be felt when you talk about them. If you ask for it. This is still not happening enough – even in the East German public, in which the GDR as a reference space of its own identity only really rose after the fall. Everyone can learn from the memory of the upheavals – for new times, which are also changing rapidly, at digital speed. The way to come to terms with GDR history must also change; it has to make our close history more tangible in public space and in school lessons so that it does not move into the distance. And so that the victims of the dictatorship are never forgotten.

The unit year seems almost forgotten

Wasn’t everything bad, not even in the GDR? Christian Dertinger, son of the first foreign minister Georg Dertinger, who was later imprisoned and who then forcibly grew up in an SED foster family under a different name, said at the annual meeting of the GDR victims’ associations in Bautzen: “Conversely, many things were not good.” In the memory of the real existing socialism Germany must not be forgotten.

The slushy unified year 1990 seems almost forgotten – and it still resonates when there is again a dispute about the privatization policy of the Treuhand and it must still be remembered that East Germans are not represented enough in the elites of the new Federal Republic.

So should the unity have taken place more slowly, so that excessive demands and despair did not turn into anger, which today all too often accumulates in the dull national? From a historical point of view, one now has to realize that a more cautious union would have been humanly necessary, but at least in terms of time it was hardly possible.

Gorbachev’s power is crumbling

In the Soviet Union, the power of the head of state and reformer Mikhail Gorbachev was crumbling. And East Germany itself had chosen the quick path of accession – also because after the fall of the wall, the stream of people who made over to neighboring Germany did not stop. To this day, this emigration – despite many children and grandchildren from the East returning to their homeland – characterizes the no longer new countries between the Baltic Sea and the Ore Mountains. Clever structural policy has an important task to preserve democracy for the next few decades. Incidentally, also deep in the west.

Unified Germany must learn further to see in the east. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa

Unified Germany must learn further to see in the east. If only because there, not far from Berlin, you can see through which deep valleys of transformation the people in Central and Eastern Europe had to go and in some cases still have to go.

Germany is to be defined as European

Recognizing this can and should make us grateful for a unity that Germany must always define as European. The perplexed treatment of Russia, the lack of interest in Poland, the poor aid for the opposition in Belarus – all these are alarm signals for a country that has found its center in the middle of Europe, but which sometimes looks too much towards the west. Looks don’t meet like that.

Life is diverse. Germany has long been too. East and West are an asset 30 years later. And we should stay curious: traces of the old life in the new can be found in people and their stories, their personal upheavals, upheavals and breaks.