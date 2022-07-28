The United States of America is one of the countries with a very strict immigration policy, which requires tourist visa to different nations. To access this document, it is necessary to go through a process, which from the beginning warns that it is not certain that the visa will be granted.

On the other hand, in Mexico have an american visa It can open the doors to various opportunities, even if it is only a tourist visa, which is why several people intend to get their visa, a document that is usually valid for up to ten years. Thus, once it is obtained, it is very important to take care of it and avoid losing it.

What happens if the visa is lost or stolen?

Long ago, American visas were received in the passport. When the visa was granted, it was pasted on one of the pages of the passport and even if the passport expired, the visa could remain valid until the specified date. Reason why sometimes travelers carried two passports, the current one and the one where the visa was, and it was taken care of as a relic.

Currently, visas are already delivered as an identification, but they continue to be taken care of as one of the most important documents, since it is quite difficult to obtain it, but some affirm that apply for a new visa after losing ours it is even more difficult.

Regardless of whether the reason is theft or loss, the first thing to do is notify the American consulate that the visa has been lost, since it could be misused and even end up in legal problems for us. The consular authorities recommend filing an immediate complaint.

To file the report with the US consulate or embassy, ​​it is first necessary to report the case to the judicial authority of the country where we are, be it our country or another.

In this way, the status of lost or stolen for the visa can be confirmed, and thus be able to start the process of a new one. It is very important to keep in mind that replacements are not grantedand what should be done application as if it were a first step.

In the event that the visa has been lost while in the US, it is possible to stay in the country and leave without problems as long as the time of stay stipulated in the Form I-94 is met.