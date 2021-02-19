Some of the best writers don’t consider themselves writers. That can be a great advantage: it allows you to say what you have to say in the most direct way and without worrying about turning it into literature. One of the best memoirs about the Spanish 20th century, Crossings, by Jaime Salinas, is written by a man who never considered himself a writer, although he was the son of one and spent his entire life surrounded by them. In Crossings, published in 2003, …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS