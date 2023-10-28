In less than four weeks, the Netherlands will go to the polls. And one of the topics that is at the top of the priority list for many voters is the housing market – or public housing, as is now in vogue again. So it is high time to pay extensive attention to the housing file.

In this Hague Affairs you will hear from Mirjam Remie and Rik Rutten about the problems in this file – from the long waiting lists for social housing to sky-high house prices. What political choices are needed to combat the housing shortage? And is the government capable of solving the housing crisis?

