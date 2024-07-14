Crime does not distinguish between sex, age, race or immigration status. Unfortunately, no one is safe from the possibility of being a victim of crime. However, When an undocumented person faces this difficult situation, it is common for him to simply accept the loss. and do not make any kind of complaint for fear of approaching the authorities. How much truth is there in that?

The immigration legal group, Dyer Immigration, points out that when undocumented immigrants are victims of some type of crime, even if it is serious and involves some type of violence, Most decide not to report the incident because they fear that their illegal status will work against them. For this reason, in many cases the authorities are not aware of certain types of crimes and the areas where they are most committed.

The reality is that, simply because they are people, American laws provide rights to victims of crimes. However, some clarifications do need to be made.

Laws in the United States recognize the right of all persons to report a crime.so if you suffer an assault, for example, you can go to the police to report it.

Officers will be required to investigate the crime and, Since he is the victim, he should not be penalized for his immigration status. However, this will vary by state.

In states like Texas and Florida, authorities are required to investigate the immigration status of people under any circumstances. Therefore, If you come forward to file a complaint, the officers must ask you about your residence in the country.

Still, keep in mind that the local police department is not in a position to carry out any sanctions for your illegal status, To do so, you will have to take your case to the immigration authorities, who will be able to impose fines and deport you.

The recommendation is that you approach Migrant rights associations to carry out the reporting process in the safest way and can guide you.

If you are the victim of a crime you should report it to the police. Photo:iStock Share

As a victim of a violent crime, you may be able to obtain legal status in the United States

According to immigration laws, there are measures aimed at protecting victims who are in vulnerable situations and have faced violence or abuse.

Then, The person can apply for a type of humanitarian visa known as the U Visa, which gives you the possibility of regularizing your immigration status and obtaining a work permit.

However, it is important to say that in order for this document to be granted to you, you must collaborate directly with the police in the investigation and prosecution of the crime to help the criminal be arrested. This means that will have to appear in court to testify and prove that he was indeed a victim.