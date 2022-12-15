Judging by the title of Heather Radke’s new book, “Butts: A Backstory,” one might expect a book of provocative photos, or perhaps a chronicle of a personal fetish. But “Butts” is a carefully researched and reported work of cultural history.

Radke, 39, recently visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York looking for butts. She walked from the Great Hall through the wings of Greek and Roman art, and spotted a marble female figure from 4500 BC that resembled the voluptuous figure of the famed Venus of Willendorf. “We think of them as fertility sculptures, but we really don’t know—it’s tempting to look at these things and use our contemporary lens on what they mean,” she said.

The book argues that butts can tell us a lot about society. “Talking about female butts has, for at least two centuries, been a way of talking about and around questions of race, gender, and what bodies mean.”

Radke writes about the importance of behinds on stars past and present, like Josephine Baker and Jennifer Lopez, arguing that they influenced what men wanted and what women aspired to.

Butts—particularly the voluminous ones—have been an obsession in contemporary culture for more than a decade. Radke points to 2014 as the peak of media obsession, thanks to phenomena like “belfies” (butt selfies) and the Nicki Minaj song “Anaconda.” The momentum lingers, thanks to the popularity of twerking, Brazilian butt lifts, and the butt allure of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Radke, who is white, acknowledged that cultural norms around buttocks varied by race and ethnicity.

One of the main narrative threads of his book is the brief and brutal life of Sarah Baartman, the so-called Hottentot Venus, a woman from the Khoikhoi tribe in southwestern Africa who was born in the 1770s or 1780s, captured by the Dutch at aged 10 and then sold to a free black man in Cape Town. She was forced to perform for the sailors, showing off her pronounced behind, and was eventually taken to England and France and exhibited as part of a freak show and in cartoons until her death in 1815. Her figure implied a kind of racialized hypersexuality to the sailors. 19th century onlookers.

Radke explores whether the popularity of the bustle in 19th century clothing might have had something to do with its influence. “It was a way for a Victorian woman to make her butt look like Sarah Baartman’s,” she said.

By: MARISA MELTZER