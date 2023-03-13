During the last few days, the name of alexander blas for the luxury wedding he had with his wife, Pamela Marrache. The young woman is not in the media because she does not work in areas related to shows, but he does and that has caused a lot of talk about her in the media.

The actor is a multifaceted artist who has carried out his work as an interpreter without neglecting his musical career. In addition, he has dedicated himself to business and, apparently, he is doing very well because the numbers show it. Do you want to know what businesses the artist has focused on? Next, we will give you all the details of the ‘Prince of Gamarra‘.

Who is Alexander Blas?

The popular Alexander Blas is monopolizing all the covers of the different media because he got married in an ostentatious ceremony; however, his work goes beyond said event. The actor is a complete artist, since he has not only focused on his participation in the most watched Peruvian television series, “Al fondo hay sitio”, but he has also invested time, money and a lot of effort in his career as a romantic cumbia singer . It should be noted that he made his debut in “Luz de luna”. Similarly, he has provided voice to soundtracks for “AFHS,” which is in its ninth season, “Moonlight” and “Back in the Hood.”

Apparently, it’s home from from the neighborhood productions to interpret their most romantic themes. It should be noted that she not only provides her voice, but his talent is also involved in songwriting. His nicknames are the ‘Prince of Romantic Cumbia‘ and the ‘Prince of Gamarra‘. Her popularity materialized in 2017, when she tried to have a love relationship with the host Karla Tarazona. What’s more, the influencer participated as the protagonist of her video clip “I love you”. The businessman has traveled to Miami and Puerto Rico to record her videos.

What business does Alexander Blas have?

Along with his artistic career, the actor Alexander Blas manages his companies in the best possible way. It is more than obvious that the nickname of him from the ‘Prince of Gamarra‘ He has earned it because the area in which he focuses his business is fashion. However, what is striking is that he does not own one or two stores in the largest commercial emporium in Peru, but rather has several dozen stalls in the Los Fabricantes and Ruby Oficial galleries.

Music is also one of the areas in which he has invested a lot of money and that has led him to collaborate with Trebol Clan, Marcos Llunas, Pablo Ruíz and María Fernanda Ríos. On social networks he is well known for his multiple facets, to the point of having 40,000 followers.

Why the wedding between Alexander Blas and Pamela Marrache became popular?

For a few days, the marriage between the businessman Alexander Blas and the young woman has become very popular. Pamela Marrache due to the luxuries that were seen in their marriage. The newlywed she studied International Business and, according to the host Magaly Medina, she has “three master’s degrees.”

The ostentatious wedding had Group 5 as a guest orchestra, which made all the guests dance. However, it was not the only group that appeared at the party, but there were other urban music artists. From what was seen, the place also dazzled by its pompous decoration.