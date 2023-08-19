Karel Smouter shares two documentaries that inspired him to practice a different kind of journalism: more inclusive and closer. The documentaries ‘Brommers kiek’n’ and ‘Menbroeders van Kootjebroek’ by investigative journalist Geert Jan Lassche. Why? Karel: ‘Lassche was one of the first journalists who showed us that there is also a different Netherlands than the urban one, and where the germ of the now so popular BBB lies.’

Look further?

Here you will find the documentary ‘Brommers kiek’n’.

Here you will find the documentary ‘Men Brothers of Kootjebroek’.

