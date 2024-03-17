Karl Lauterbach's reform amendment is met with rejection by the hospital association, states and patient representatives. But the traffic light closes the ranks.

NAfter Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) concretized his plans for a “major hospital reform” in a draft bill, he had to put up with a lot of criticism. The traffic light factions ostentatiously supported him at the weekend. The bill, which was sent to other ministries on Friday evening, is expected to come to cabinet on April 24.

The sharpest rejection from the federal states came on Sunday, as so often before, from Bavaria. Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) complained that she only learned about the draft through the media; FAZ.NET published the paper on Saturday morning.