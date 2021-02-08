Scientific information is supposed to be hearsay as long as it’s not published, but there are several ways around that venerable restriction. A scientist can lose his tongue in an interview, for example. There are also repositories of preprints (drafts) that release research that has not yet been appraised by independent scientists (peer reviewed, or peer reviewed). Finally, there is the loud-mouthed politician who releases what he knows through his privileged official channels without providing the evidence. The archetype is surely British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced last week that there were indications that the British variant of the coronavirus (B.1.1.7, also called VOC 20202/01) was not only associated with high spread, but also to greater lethality. It is not clear why Johnson advanced that data, but the fact is that he did not present the arguments or the evidence.

