Two of the most beloved series by Peruvians are “At the bottom there is room” and “De vuelta al barrio”, these television programs have left endearing and beloved characters for a large part of the audience. Although the second television space stopped broadcasting, the character of ‘Tessy’ Flores is alive in the memory of many viewers.

On the other hand, the figure of Christopher Montalban is in continuity as the hit series “AFHS” airs its tenth season. We tell you what links these two artists.

What is the real blood relationship between Cristóbal Montalbán from “AFHS” and ‘Tessy’ from “DVAB”?

Franco Pennano Hamann is the real name of the actor who gives life to Cristóbal Montalbán in the fiction of the series “AFHS” broadcast by América TV. For his part, the role of Tesoro Flores was played by Fiorella Pennano Hamann.

The couple of artists are brothers and children of Guido Pennano and Cecilia Hamann. Franco and Fiorella have a 6-year age difference, she is older than him. They are 25 and 31 years old, respectively. They are also brothers of the singer Isza Pennano.

Fiorella and Franco are brothers. Photo: composition LR7 Instagram capture See also Facundo González: how did you get to Peru and what is the age difference with Gisela Valcárcel?

Although both characters are currently in different productions, the brothers shared projects. In this way, they acted together in “De vuelta al barrio”, at that time Franco assumed the role of Percy.

The Pennano brothers are dedicated to art. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

After finishing her work in the television production, Fiorella only had words of admiration and gratitude for him, since she thought he had a good acting performance. Franco has been proud of his sisters on social networks, posting snapshots and exuding a unique affection for them.

How old is Franco Pennano, the famous Cristobal Montalbán from “AFHS”, in real life?

The actor Franco Pennano, who gives life to Cristobal Montalbán in “AFHS”, is currently 25 years old. The Peruvian artist was born on October 19, 1997, in the city of Lima.

Franco Pennano is currently 25 years old. Photo: Instagram/Franco Pennano

How old is Fiorella Pennano?

The Peruvian actress and sister of actor Franco, Fiorella Pennano, is 32 years old. Also a theater director, she celebrated another year of life on January 23, the date she was born. She has worked on different television shows, such as “Come, dance, quinceañera” or “Princesses.”