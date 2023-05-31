Admission to a university is the main task of most graduates who have completed 11 classes. Schoolchildren begin to prepare for this long before graduation, trying to take a budget place. In this case, the state or region pays for the student’s education. The main criterion for enrolling an applicant is the results of the exam, but there are other ways to score the coveted points. Izvestia tells what benefits are available for admission to Russian universities in 2023.

Where can I go after 11th grade

After finishing grade 11 or studying at a college, an applicant can enroll in undergraduate or specialist programs. You can enter the magistracy only with a higher education.

You can apply to a maximum of five universities for several areas of training or specialties.

What are the benefits for admission to a university in 2023

Applicants have different advantages when entering a university. There are circumstances that give a graduate the right to enter an educational institution without exams. Also, the state or region can allocate money for student education, this type of benefit is called a quota. This is at least 10% of the places in one area of ​​training. Also, an applicant can conclude an agreement with an organization in which he then plans to work, and enter according to the target quota.

Finally, the Russian education system provides benefits for individual achievements. They can give the applicant additional points or an advantage over others upon admission.

Who can enter a university without exams in 2023

The right to enter a university without exams is granted to the following categories:

winners or prize-winners of the final stage of the All-Russian Olympiad for schoolchildren, as well as members of teams participating in international Olympiads in general subjects;

champions or prize-winners of the Olympic, Paralympic or Deaflympics;

world and European champions in sports included in the programs of the Olympic, Paralympic or Deaflympic Games.

winners and prize-winners of Olympiads for schoolchildren.

At the same time, winners and prize-winners of Olympiads for schoolchildren can enter universities without exams only in the direction in which they received the championship or prize. In addition, the right to the benefit remains for four years after the year in which the competition was held.

How to enter a university with a quota in 2023

Not every applicant can get a quota for training. This right is granted:

disabled children;

disabled people of I and II groups;

combat veterans;

orphans and children left without parental care. At the same time, at the time of admission, the applicant must be no more than 23 years old.

Heroes of Russia and citizens awarded three Orders of Courage, as well as children of military and intelligence officers who took part in a special military operation or in hostilities on the territory of other states and were injured or ill can also enter under a separate quota. At the same time, they will still have to perform a creative or professional task provided for by the university.

How to enter a university in the target area in 2023

The specificity of the target recruitment is that the student studies for free, but after graduation must work for at least 3 years in the organization specified in the contract as an employer. The student will also have an internship in the selected company.

However, with targeted admission, there is still a competition for a place, but it is much lower than under general conditions.

The target direction can be obtained from state bodies and local governments. state institutions and enterprises, joint-stock companies in which there is a state share, and other companies.

If a student violates the conditions of targeted admission, he will have to pay the university the entire cost of education and the employer the cost of living and paid scholarships.

In turn, if the employer has not fulfilled the obligation, he will pay the graduate compensation in the amount of 3 times the amount of accrued wages in the constituent entity of the Russian Federation

Who is entitled to individual benefits when entering a university in 2023

Universities establish different rules for accounting for individual achievements. Educational institutions encourage the success of graduates in studies, sports, volunteering and other areas.

So, many universities add additional points to the applicant for a red college diploma or a certificate with honors. They can act as benefits for achievements in Olympiads at the regional or city level.

Additional points upon admission are given by the golden badge of distinction of the All-Russian physical culture and sports complex “Ready for Labor and Defense” – TRP – and a certificate for it. Also as a bonus are the results of the applicant in sports competitions, prizes.

Many universities consider volunteering hours as an achievement.

Upon admission, it is necessary to attach documents confirming individual achievements, for example, a volunteer’s personal book, a letter or certificate of an Olympiad for schoolchildren.

For the majority of applicants to universities, the results of the USE will be decisive. Izvestia tells how the main stage of testing goes, how and when you can find out the results.