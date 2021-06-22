The study was prepared by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) under the title “Peace in Libya: Benefits for Neighboring Countries and the World”.

This study emphasizes the importance of the recent positive developments in the country, which will translate into a rise in economic growth rates, an increase in investments and job creation within Libya and in neighboring countries, especially Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Sudan, as bringing peace to Libya will launch reconstruction efforts, which It will generate significant economic gains for these countries in light of the linkage of their economies to the Libyan economy.

The supervisor of the study’s preparation team, Tariq Alami, said that since the outbreak of the conflict, ESCWA has shed light on its social and economic effects by assessing the quantitative impact not only of the destruction that resulted, but also by calculating the return from bringing peace to Libya and neighboring countries, with the aim of strengthening dialogue between the Libyan parties and the actors regional and international.

The study indicates that by 2025, economic gains in Egypt will reach about $100 billion, in Sudan to about $22 billion, in Tunisia to about $10 billion, and in Algeria to about $30 billion.

The study adds that peace in Libya will present opportunities at the international level, which will generate economic gains for the main trading partners of Libya, such as Italy, Germany, France and Turkey, where the gains in these countries are expected to reach 13 billion dollars, 7.5 billion dollars, 6 billion dollars, and 5 billion dollars. 5 billion dollars, respectively.

Alami added that the study analyzes the quantitative impact of peace through a set of main indicators, including the expected growth following the reconstruction process, the desired results on investments and the resumption of exports to Libya, in addition to the impact of all this on employment levels in neighboring countries, stressing the possibility of a decrease in unemployment. In Sudan, by 14 percent until 2025, by 9 percent in Egypt, 6 percent in Tunisia, and 2 percent in Algeria.

The study focuses on the results of the second phase of the ESCWA project concerned with measuring the impact of peace in Libya on the reconstruction of the country, which falls within the framework of the Libyan social and economic dialogue implemented by ESCWA to discuss the alternative social and economic frameworks required to achieve sustainable development in Libya.