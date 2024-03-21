After the numerous rumors involving Belen Rodriguez about her alleged participation in dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli couldn't help but comment on these rumors. The commentator and blogger has once again thrown a dig at the Argentine model.

Belen Rodriguez

According to some indiscretions which are becoming more and more insistent, Belen Rodriguez could become a new competitor in the new edition of dancing with the Stars. This speculation immediately caught the attention of many commentators and bloggers including Selvaggia Lucarelli who wanted to express the own opinion about.

The commentator hurled a poisonous barb towards the Argentine model through her Instagram profile, in an attempt to answer some questions from the most curious fans. When a user asked her what hers would be reaction if Belen landed in Dancing with the Stars as a contestant, the blogger responded with these words:

It would be the bomb!

The relationship between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Belen Rodriguez

There is bad blood between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Belen Rodriguez. The two have never had a peaceful relationship due to the numerous digs that Lucarelli often hurled at the presenter. Let us remember, for example, the publication of photomontage of Belen with a newborn with Fabrizio Corona's face.

At the time such gesture raised the ire of Cecilia Rodriguez who took the defenses of his sister. It is a anecdote remembered by Selvaggia herself:

Cecilia? I remember well the messages from a few years ago, when, since I had published an ironic cover with a photomontage (not mine to boot) in which her sister Belen was holding a child with Corona's head in her arms, she wrote to me, courtly too: “putt4n4 of shit I hope I never meet you on the street because I 4mm4zzo you. Lucarelli from m3rda put4.”. I would draw a veil of compassion over Belen and her class. What is certain is that the cross-section of this family is sidereally sad.

Furthermore, Selvaggia Lucarelli recalled an episode in which she claimed to have been 'kicked out' by Belen Rodriguez herself from her club, together with Gianni Morandi and a friend. These were her words: