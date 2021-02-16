Launched on February 15, 2011, the popular uprising in Libya ended the reign of the Gaddafi clan. A once ultra powerful family that we hear less about since the fall of the dictator. Where are his heirs? How many are they ? Where do they live ? Here are some answers, although a certain mystery surrounds the lives of the children of the fallen dictator.

Three sons killed

The first mystery is the number of children of the “guide” of the Islamic Republic. Eight, nine or ten? The versions differ so much this family has fueled the wildest rumors. A priori, they are ten (eight biological children and two adopted children). Three of Muammar Gaddafi’s sons were killed during the uprising, Seif al-Arab, Khamis and Muatassim. The latter died at the hands of the rebels, the same day as his father. The others have survived and are in prison, exile or on the run.

Two sons in prison

Ten years after the fall of the regime, two Gaddafi sons are now in prison. Saadi (47), a former footballer who had unsuccessfully tried a professional career in Italy before leading an elite unit in the Libyan army. He has been imprisoned since 2014 in Tripoli. His brother Hannibal (45), an eccentric rebel who had legal trouble in France, is said to be in a prison in Lebanon. He had been stopped in 2015 in this country where he had gone to join his Lebanese wife.

Two children in exile

In the Gaddafi family, there are also those who have settled abroad under certain conditions, not always known. The eldest son Mohamed (50), born of a first marriage, also described as influential but discreet, had initially taken refuge in neighboring Algeria before obtaining asylum in the Sultanate of Oman. It is in this same country that his sister Aïcha (44 years old), the lawyer of the family known in particular for having defended the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, and his mother Safia, second wife of the dictator, are also in this country.

And the others ?

The best known of all Gaddafi sons is undoubtedly Saif al-Islam (48 years old), long considered “the dolphin” of the dictator. Captured in November 2011 by an armed group in Zenten, southwest of Tripoli, the latter was sentenced to death in 2015 after a hasty trial. But the group holding him refused to hand him over to authorities in Tripoli or to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is looking for him on charges of crimes against humanity. In 2017, the trace of Saif al-Islam evaporated after the announcement of his release. The ICC, for its part, declared that it had located him in Zenten at the end of 2019 and since then, it has been a total vagueness.

But the biggest mystery hangs over the fortune of the dictator, estimated at several hundred billion dollars. A UN report published in June 2017 revived the debate on the issue. “After years of research, United Nations investigators have failed to find the cash and gold that mysteriously disappeared after the death of dictator Gaddafi and the fall of his regime “, emphasized the leading Canadian daily The Global and Mail immediately after the publication of the report.