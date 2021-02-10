A midfielder called to be one of the best during his time. This was Robert Prosinecki, player known in Spanish soccer for wearing the shirts of Seville, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others. The kicking of the ball, his changes of rhythm and his dances with the ball stuck to the foot in the center of the field made the footballer a pearl that amazed Europe during its beginnings, but due to certain circumstances the figure of the Croatian fell to the detriment.

The promise of Balkan football

Robert Prosinecki was born in Schwenningen, Germany, in 1969, but would soon move with his family to the former Yugoslavia. His football career began in the lower categories of the Stuttgarter Kickers to later make the leap to the youth of Dinamo Zagreb. At the age of 17 he began his professional career after making the jump to Dinamo Zagreb in the First Division. Next, he would land in the ranks of the Red Star in the 1987/1988 season.

Transition to a gray journey in Spain

Homecoming

Balance with the national teams

Life after hanging up the boots