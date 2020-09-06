In the summertime of 2009 Pep Guardiola had earned the fitting to determine the planning of Barcelona and have full powers within the signings. In his first marketing campaign within the Blaugrana first workforce He had gained the League, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, one thing that might later finish with the primary ‘sextet’ in historical past with an offensive recreation, contact and marked by virtuosity. The Blaugrana coach needed a central defender to cowl the hole left by Martín Cáceres, who left on mortgage to Juventus after enjoying 23 video games the earlier season with out attaining the anticipated efficiency. Guardiola expressly requested Chygrynskiy, Ukrainian central Shakhtar Donetsk, whereby Barcelona paid 25 million euros regardless of being a semi-unknown in Spain. A 12 months later, he returned to his residence membership for 15 after shedding 10 ‘kilos’ in simply 12 months. It at present has a worth of half 1,000,000 within the AEK of Athens in response to Transfermarkt And as we speak he won’t be towards Spain after encrypting his final dedication together with his workforce in 2011.

Beginnings in Shakhtar and switch to Metalurh

Dmitro Anatóliyovich Chygrynskiy (Iziaslav, November 7, 1986) he joined the ranks of Shakhtar Donetsk in 1999, when he was 13 years outdated. After three and a half years rising unstoppably within the decrease classes, the Ukrainian center-back He made his debut on the age of 17 within the first division. On December 7, 2004 he had his first contact with Barcelona, ​​since Lucescu made him debut testimonially within the Champions League in Shakhtar’s 2-0 victory at RSK Olympiyskiy towards the Blaugrana workforce. In 2005 it was loaned to PFK Metalurg Zaporizhia, Ukrainian membership the place he made an amazing leap in his development. He performed 18 video games and scored two objectives that helped him return to the extra skilled membership and with the thought of ​​preventing for the beginning place. As well as, he entered the decision for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, though it didn’t have minutes. Ukraine misplaced within the quarterfinals towards Italy and their debut within the competitors was towards Spain, the place they have been overwhelmed 4-0. Later he would dispute the European Beneath-21 wherein he would enter the best eleven of the championship.

Guardiola caught on of their confrontations

Standing out for its clear ball exit, lengthy displacement and the qualities of the fashionable contact middle, Chygrynskiy performed 13 video games in his 12 months again at Shakhtar and achieved three objectives. Within the 2006/07 season, on the age of 20, he established himself within the workforce the place gamers resembling Marica, Brandao, Elano, Matuzalem, Fernandinho, Tymoshchuk, Srna or Rat. He performed 29 video games in all competitions, going through Valencia within the Champions League and Sevilla later in UEFA. The next season he continued to progress, scoring 4 objectives in 42 video games and collaborating on some event within the middle of the sector for his capacity to distribute the ball. He repeated variety of video games within the 2008/09 marketing campaign, most likely the perfect of his profession, and Guardiola’s Barcelona was measured twice, dazzling the Sampedor technician. Shakhtar fell 1-2 at residence to the Blaugranas, in an categorical comeback with a reputation of his personal, Leo Messi, who scored in 87 and 93 after leaving the bench. On the Camp Nou the victory went to the Ukrainians, who beat Barcelona 2-3 with many substitutes. In these video games Guardiola’s curiosity was gained. Shakthar lastly lifted the UEFA Cup by defeating Werder Bremen 2-1 in additional time.

Surpassed in LaLiga

At this level, Guardiola was clear that he needed the central defender to combat for the location with Piqué and Puyol and additional enhance the ball play output from behind. He did not desire a plan B, it was his selection. However the Shakthar refused to switch a Chygrynskiy who was about to show 23, conscious that they needed to play the European Tremendous Cup towards Barcelona itself. On August 28, 2009, and after having already performed 7 league video games with Shakhtar, the Ukrainian workforce confronted Barça with the center-back within the eleven and fell in additional time as a consequence of a aim by Pedro with 5 minutes remaining to go to penalties. In that appointment and about to conclude the switch market, his arrival on the Catalan membership was closed by 25 million euros.

It didn’t take lengthy to enter the coach’s plans, who already began him on the second day of the League towards Getafe (victory 0-2). He would stay within the eleven to defeat Atlético 5-2 and was chaining alternatives as Guardiola’s private wager. However the errors occurred recreation after recreation: Turnovers, sluggish protection, penalties dedicated … till the followers despair. The Ukrainian performed 12 video games for Barcelona till January; within the subsequent 5 months he would play 180 minutes. Chygrynskiy returned to Shakhtar in trade for 15 million with the League title and the Membership World Cup that closed the ‘sextete’ in his file.

About his time at Barcelona he commented a number of years in the past in Don Ball than “the coach handled me very effectively always. He taught me many issues the 12 months I used to be on the membership and he cared loads for me and for me to enhance many features of my recreation. It isn’t simple to study to play like Barcelona do, with that pace, and a interval of adaptation is required. If I had performed effectively they’d not have transferred me to Shakhtar once more. I do not assume the cash my switch price had something to do with it, I made errors and it was solely my fault, that is why they transferred me, however that is soccer. If you happen to play effectively you proceed, it’s like that. I repeat, I used to be liable for making errors. “

Disappeared from the elite

His return to Shakhtar it didn’t have the anticipated outcome. 21 video games within the return 12 months, fulfilling his final video games with the nationwide workforce, 9 the next and 4 within the 2013/14 season. Substitute and with a market worth lowered to 2 million euros, Chygrynskiy terminated his life membership contract and sought to re-emerge in soccer at Dnipro. In a season and a half he solely performed 19 video games, so he received the liberty letter once more and was in a position to determine his future with an financial worth of 1 million euros for Transfermarkt.

His vacation spot was in Greece, on the AEK in Athens. There he has settled, with 4 seasons within the Greek league the place he has made a beginning hole within the middle of the rear. At 33 years outdated, he’s a veteran of the Hellenic workforce, sustaining that picture together with his iconic hair blowing within the wind, his full beard and with the ball all the time on the bottom. Fully faraway from the celebrity and spotlights that accompanied him in his signing for Barcelona, ​​he’ll preserve in his baggage having been praised and chosen by Pep Guardiola to be a part of among the finest groups in historical past.