Mexico. “What beautiful legs…!”, says the first actor Ignacio López Tarso to the television presenter Andrea Legarreta, this while he is being interviewed by her and by Galilea Montijo.

The video of the interview that Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo do with Don Ignacio López Tarso is circulating on the Internet and in it you can see and hear the praise he makes of Andrea for having beautiful legs.

At 97 years old, Mr. Ignacio López Tarso draws attention because is in good physical and mental health, also remains active working mainly in theater and television, but has a complete career since he has sung and has done dubbing.

Don Ignacio López Tarso in an image of his youth. instagram photo

In the aforementioned interview, it can be seen that Galilea mentions to López Tarso that many great figures of the show have died due to COVID-19 and he regrets it.

“It’s a pity, a pity… What beautiful legs!”, the first actor answers and in this way he sends a compliment to Andrea Legarreta; The famous hosts of the program Hoy ser ríen, although in social networks they criticize him for that moment in which he starred.

Don Ignacio López Tarso is originally from CDMX and recently celebrated his 97th birthday, and has told many anecdotes about his life in interviews that have been done to him.

In one of them, for example, Mr. Ignacio López Tarso has related that in his childhood his parents took him to see a play and he was shocked to see the stage, also so many lights that turned off and on, in that way would be “hypnotized” by the magic of the stage and surely that is how his interest in the show would be born.