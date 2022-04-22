Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Cerro Iturbe, located in the port of Topolobampo, became this Thursday the spearhead of the adventure ecotourism program Live Los Mochis from the Sea to the Mountain, implemented by the Ahome City Council to promote the trekking and the natural beauties that the municipality has.

One by one and protected by the aid and security forces of Ahome, the beginner hikers were able to climb, many to the top of the hill, supported by those who practice this sport as part of their daily life.

It all started at 5:30 p.m., when Verónica Medel Arce, director of municipal tourism, began to climb the hill, which at times was easy to climb, but in other sections it became quite a challenge due to the very conditions of the terrain. .

Families made up of children and adults eager to live this experience, officials, representatives of the media and the aid bodies were making their way through an arid vegetation made up mainly of different types of cacti and bushes, in addition to the whisper of birdsong who accompanied the group of 50 people to the top.

They enjoy the view from the Iturbe hill. Photo: Discussion

There were those who did not stop during the entire journey, only at the top of the hill for the classic panoramic photos of the beautiful view of the Sea of ​​Cortez from there and the selfies for their social networks, but there were also others who had to stop in sections to take air and water or serum, and continue on their way to catch up with the others or decide to stay there to wait for the group to return to start the return trip.

Everything was worth it because the main thing was to protect the physical safety of the hikers so that they could enjoy the landscape and the natural environment that Cerro Iturbe means at their own pace. That yes, the elements of Civil Protection, groups of experts such as Los Aventureros de Los Mochis and other aid and security bodies never left anyone on the road. They were on the lookout and ready to support at any time.

The arrival at the top was approximately at 6:00 p.m. and arriving back at the starting point an hour later.

A beautiful experience close to nature. Photo: Discussion

The tiredness was reflected in the faces of the 50 hikers, but yes, also the satisfaction for having been part of this route and, mainly, for having managed to conquer the Iturbe summit on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

During the journey there was the presence of Public Security, Civil Protection, Ecotourism Police and paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Service (SUMMA).

Medel Arce pointed out that tours of other hills in the municipality of Ahome will soon be carried out, to which all interested parties can register by calling, they just have to be aware of the social networks of the Ministry of Tourism and the City Council of Ahome.