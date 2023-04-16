Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Brown bears play a central role in the discovery of new therapeutic options in thrombosis research. © Matthias Bein/dpa

Bedridden people have an increased risk of thrombosis. Bears that hibernate for weeks do not form blood clots. Researchers have now discovered the reason.

Frankfurt – Since the signs of thrombosis are often difficult to recognize at first glance, doctors also refer to such vascular occlusions as a “silent danger”. It is difficult to determine the symptoms, especially in those affected who are bedridden, according to the Action Alliance for Thrombosis.

In a thrombosis, a blood clot prevents the blood supply and can block vessels, which can be particularly dangerous in the deep leg and pelvic veins. According to the alliance, around 100,000 people die every year as a result of a pulmonary embolism, i.e. a clot in the lungs. It is therefore not only important to treat it in good time, but also to carry out further research. Read here how bears can help.

Thrombosis research: Researchers have been observing bears for more than ten years

Factors that promote thrombosis are above all prolonged lying or sitting, for example during a hospital stay. Even after one Corona infection increases the risk of a blood clot. On the other hand, brown bears that sleep for weeks during hibernation do not develop thrombosis. Paraplegic patients also do not show an increased risk of thrombosis after the acute phase of their injury. An international team of researchers led by Tobias Petzold from the LMU Klinikum in Munich investigated these questions.

For more than ten years, the researchers whose results science magazine Science were published, studied brown bears in Sweden. The animals carry GPS transmitters to track their whereabouts for a blood draw, it said in one communication the LMU Munich.

Why brown bears and paraplegics do not develop thrombosis

The analyzed samples showed that hibernating brown bears and paraplegics use a mechanism “that reduces the interactions between blood platelets and immune cells and thus prevents the formation of blood clots,” it said. The researchers were able to demonstrate the same mechanisms not only in paraplegic patients, but also in healthy participants who lay in bed for three weeks in a test by the European-German and American space agencies (DLR and NASA).

According to the Action Alliance for Thrombosis, you should seek medical help if you have one of these warning signs:

shortness of breath

Sensation of heat in the swollen leg

Pain in calf on stepping

Bluish discoloration on one leg

swelling or tightness

The heat shock protein 47 (HSP47) plays a central role in this. This was down-regulated by a factor of 55 in “overwintering bears,” explained Johannes Müller-Reif, one of the first authors of the study from the Max Planck Institute. This reduces the interaction of blood platelets and inflammatory cells – which in turn prevents thrombosis. Also the popular one Sugar substitute erythritol is suspected of promoting thrombosis.

Thrombosis research: This is how bears could help with new therapy options

The researchers see their results as a far-reaching discovery that could open up new therapeutic options. With a suitable molecule, the HSP47 can be blocked in bedridden patients and possibly prevent the risk of a blood clot.

This is where the researchers want to start in the future. It is true that we are still at the beginning, but: “One of our wishful thinking would be to develop a drug that can ideally also be administered as a tablet – and that binds to the patient’s blood cells and blocks certain proteins in order to prevent the formation of blood clots to prevent,” Petzold told daily News.

A lot has also happened in the past in the treatment of cancer. That's how a new one should be drug the hope of a cure wake up. (cheese)