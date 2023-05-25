I saw the last installment of Guardians of the Galaxy between sorrow and hope. The first, because of his argument against animal experimentation. The second led me to fable that, if his message penetrated each child, we would end animal abuse in a generation. It didn’t take me long to get out of the mistake: no matter how much some beat up, children don’t do what they see on television. Despite so much overacting, the squid game it did not decimate the schools, nor is there evidence that the toddlers juggle with their penis after seeing Juan Pilila. More than with the theme, they stay with the colors. Most of us adults don’t go much further.

This is not the way parents who are inflamed by a bison who defines himself as non-binary in the Netflix children’s series do not think so Ridley Jonesneither who Florida teacher fired who screened the Disney movie Strange world for fear that he would homosexualize the entire classroom —that until four days ago, the homosexuals that we have been in the world grew up without seeing any LGBT figure on the screens, his righteous fury did not abate. The battle against common sense is arduous, but his warrior ardor is inexhaustible.

Those who fibrillate before the supposed LGBT indoctrination grew up with Ranma, the boy who became a girl when he got wet; Or with Baron Ashler who was both a man and a woman, and they wouldn’t even notice his sexual ambiguity. The guardians of morality did not go unnoticed. About Mazinger Z warned us Natalia Figueroa. “What barbarity do your children play?” Asked our Helen Lovejoy on ABC. Thanks to her and other pests who accused her of being a Nazi and a Marxist, TVE canceled it, thus saving millions of children from falling into the arms of hermaphroditism and several isms further. Television changes, stupidity is immutable.

