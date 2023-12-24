I confess that I was just hoping to empty my mind of reality and indulge in guilt-free escape entertainment. Like leafing through a gossip magazine at the hairdresser's. In fact, I chose nap time, the ideal time to nod off the documentaries. But, little by little, the story of the spectacular girl from Totana who came to Madrid to be an artist in the early seventies became the true story of that sordid Spain, and she captured me. The terrible Spanish sayings usually define the mean nature that often adorns human beings, and there is that terrible saying “the fate of the ugly, the pretty one desires it” to show that, in a country like that of that time, a woman little Being attractive could be a source of ridicule, but the danger a girl ran was no less if her beauty turned her into a permanent object of desire. It was not difficult for the Murcian María García, artistically baptized as Bárbara Rey, to attract attention in the clubs on Gran Vía where she danced like she went-go. The blonde girl, with very long legs and small breasts, who stood in front of the cameras, pouting and pronouncing each syllable as if she were afraid that the Murcian accent would escape, seemed like a foreigner in a cañí universe that was becoming populated with flies convinced of that they had the right to taste that cake.

I am surprised to hear voices that define her as ahead of her time. It is the current way we have of dignifying a woman, adorning her with a half-ideological veneer to excuse our interest. There were, without a doubt, at that time many young women who broke barriers, from union or university struggles, through their bold life decisions and their desire for independence, but Bárbara Rey represented the paradigm of women at the service of the most masculine desires. rijos, that when we witness them today so accurately narrated in the cinema of the exposure they make us blush. There is no way to save from the pyre of time even one of those movies in which a spectacular and invariably horny woman is dying to be possessed by ridiculous-looking and vulgar guys, who never question her own attractiveness or her lovemaking skills. she. And there, in any of those arguments, she was, receiving the body of the hot Spaniard whose marriage is put to the test by lizards of that nature. I don't know how these stereotypes could advance the freedom of Spanish women; rather, they perpetuated backwardness with a supposed sexual openness that only benefited men. It was then that King Juan Carlos came to this story and, from the impunity that his position granted him, he pursued his whim and got the prey: Who was going to deny something to the highest authority of the State? On the other hand, we must also take into account the morbidity, always so close to desire, that encouraged Totana to be the lover of a monarch, even though he invited her to Franco's seedy mansions, to lie in shitty beds ( that's how he defines them) and, to top off the task, without rewarding her with the gifts or financial support that always accompanied these secret and unequal relationships.

From the selfishness of the all-powerful lover he went on to the abuse of the circus trainer, the only one who asked him to marry him, whose brutality was aired with no small amount of sarcasm in the programs in which they let that individual vent. After all, weren't we in the country where every beautiful woman is, deep down, a whore? As with many documentaries, there are too many opinions and little rigor in certain aspects: in the end we do not know who was blackmailing whom with the compromising material between the King and his lover. Everything is shabby, abusive, not even a hint of beauty. She provokes compassion in us towards the women who at that time were called whores. On.

