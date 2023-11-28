The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to prohibit migrants from driving a car and transferring money

In the Ministry of Internal Affairs prepared a bill that makes life more difficult for illegal migrants and introduces a supervised stay regime for them, which prohibits them from driving a car, obtaining a driver’s license and transferring money. In addition, in a number of Russian regions, restrictions will begin to apply from 2024, which will also affect foreigners with a work permit.

The controlled stay regime is proposed to be applied to migrants who do not have the legal right to stay in Russia. They are planned to be entered into the appropriate register. The reason for this may be the expiration of a temporary residence permit and residence permit, illegal border crossing or revocation of a visa, temporary asylum and citizenship.

According to the bill, migrants included in the register will not be able to undergo state registration as legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, register real estate and buy, register or transfer ownership of a car to others. In addition, it is planned to restrict the right to drive a car for illegal immigrants. They will also not be able to take a driving test or replace their driver’s license. Other restrictions include the inability to open a bank account, transfer money and get married.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

The State Duma supported the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on restrictions for illegal migrants. Deputy Sultan Khamzaev named this idea is justified and corresponds to reality. “These restrictions need to be supported in order to bring everything from the point of view of public safety into the legal field. First of all, we are talking about 100% compliance with Russian legislation,” the parliamentarian said, emphasizing that he would definitely vote for this bill.

The State Duma wanted to ban migrants from working as doctors, teachers, pharmacists and taxi drivers

In October, the A Just Russia – For Truth party introduced a bill to the State Duma that would prohibit migrants, including those who arrived in the country legally, from working in education, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and taxis.

The explanatory note notes that the influx of labor migrants to Russia continues to grow. At the same time, their wages became equal to the wages of Russians and ceased to be more profitable for the Russian economy. Based on this, the deputies proposed limiting the permissible share of foreign workers in each type of economic activity to five percent.

In turn, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that citizens of countries where Russian is not the state language should not work in public places.

If Russian is not your official language, then, excuse me, citizens of these countries should not work in public places – as drivers, sellers, and especially as Yandex couriers. Such responsible work is not for them Peter Tolstoy Vice Speaker of the State Duma

In a number of Russian regions, migrants were prohibited from driving public transport and working in the food industry.

In November, the Chelyabinsk region extended the ban on migrants driving taxis and passenger buses on all routes, introduced in 2016. The measure also applies to visitors working on the basis of patents.

On November 10, the Tula region also announced plans to ban migrants from driving public transport from 2024. In addition, foreigners will not be able to work in the catering sector and retail trade in alcohol, tobacco products, food and drinks. On November 28, the governor of the region, Alexey Dyumin, signed a decree on this.

In addition, from January migrants will not be able to work as public transport and taxi drivers in the Magadan region. According to the decree of the head of the region, Sergei Nosov, transport companies are required to fire all foreigners involved in transportation within three months.