We fear time, it intrigues us the morningwe try to ignore the futurebut everything happens, tomorrow will arrive, and the future We can never avoid it.

The world changes, and changes at an increasingly faster speed. He’s waiting for us a world that innovates increasingly quicklythe world of nanotechnologyof DNA modification to improve life expectancy, the world of electronic communications incredible and many other changes that once required decades to be carried out, today we see them around the corner.

And that is the task before us, to prepare our childhood To function properly in that world that we can no longer ignore, the changes are already here and we are obliged to find a way to face them as harmoniously as possible.

Is the world of knowledgeis the world of development of competenciesteamwork, synergyof the tolerance and inclusion. It is the world of openness to new ideas, to new ways to face each of our daily problems.

This is the world of disappearance bordersof the globalizationof the universal exchange of technology; but it can also be the world of destruction, of unbridled and irrational antagonism.

This is the world, unknown to us, but which we are obliged to foresee and do the impossible to prepare for. new generationsto travel through it and survive without significant setbacks.

Whether we like it or not, we will have to say goodbye to outdated nationalisms and welcome the globalizationto that ideological disappearance of borders, and definitively to the world of we.

Today we must be worried and busy that our childhood acquire basic, real and objective tools that allow them to make their way in the world of work, in the world of entrepreneurship.

Opening our minds, dominating fears, overcoming traumas, being willing to change approaches and receive new ideas, is the only way we can deal with what is coming to us.

What awaits us will come and it depends on us whether it is for the best; Arriving at a better, dignified and united nation is a collective responsibility, the responsibility of every Mexican who seeks a promising future, without sectarianism or distinctions.

For Mexico worthy and united let’s make a pact.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 11, 2023.

