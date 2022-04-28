dragon flightthe new expansion of world of warcraftmoved the fans of the MMO by showing us a new class and locations that we can visit for the first time.

The Dracthyr they will allow us to transform into true dragons, and we will be able to unleash powerful fire attacks with the evoking class.

On the occasion of the launch of dragon flightWe had the opportunity to talk with jeremy feaselmain designer and with Graham BergerSenior Designer, who told us more about what we will find in this expansion.

The story of world of warcraft it has dragons that can assume humanoid forms, almost always with features closer to elves; for example with alextraza however, the new breed Dracthyr he had another inspiration for his appearance.

Graham Berger commented that the form they took for this new race is closer to Neltharionthat is, with a different skin style and features.

The Dracthyr they are closer to humans because they allow better customization for players to represent themselves, and likewise, to look like their dragons.

This feature received a lot of attention in the introduction video, as you will be able to modify traits, colors, horns, and more.

Mix of human with dragon.

Dragonflight’s new class is not just a mage

The presentation of Evocativethe class that we will access with the premiere of the new expansion also generated a few doubts about its operation, so Jeremy He spoke to us in greater depth about what he will do.

Being basically dragons, these characters they will not acquire their magic from an external sourcebut from within, so his abilities will be based on breaths of fire.

Unlike other casters whose spell durations are set, summoners will be able to choose how long they cast their abilities for, and charging the spell for longer will do more damage.

Of course, these skills that you are talking about are only focused on the DPS specialization that will be part of the kit.

The other branch that we will access will be the preservation branch, where breathing will be focused in sleep.

As with the damage class, we can choose how long we cast a healing spell for.

Green to heal, red to damage.

The way to balance these abilities was to reduce the distance at which you can cast the abilities, since your range will be on average 25 yardswhile other spellcasters reach 40.

It might seem like this will expose you to more damage, but in exchange for this issue you will have greater mobility and you can conjure while moving.

As a dragon you will also have the ability to fly to get out of dangerous situations, so positioning will be essential to get ahead in the most difficult situations.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight It still does not have an established release date, so we will have to be patient to be able to transform into this new race.

It should be noted that it will be presented as a heroic class that will be unlocked by progressing with other characters, so if you are new, you have a few months to climb.

