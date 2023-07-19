Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as ‘El Pollo’ Carvajal, was extradited this morning to the United Statesa country that is claiming him for drug trafficking crimes, after a long judicial journey that ended in the European Court of Human Rights, which dismissed his latest lawsuit last week.

Carvajal avoided being extradited by all means since the Spanish Police found his clue in 2021 after spending almost two years in an unknown whereabouts.

Carvajal’s handover became definitively effective after yesterday the Spanish National Court ordered Interpol to proceed “immediately” with his extradition once the ECtHR dismissed his claim.

Spanish media published that on Tuesday night he was taken from the Estremera prison and put on a plane headed for the United States.

According to the media and news agencies of the United States, who was an ally of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, will arrive in New York this Wednesday afternoon to begin his process before the courts.

The US justice system claims the Venezuelan ex-military officer for crimes equivalent in Spain to belonging to a criminal organization or belonging to or collaborating with a terrorist organization and drug trafficking.

The United States maintains that Carvajal was part of an organization dedicated to drug trafficking and related to the extinct FARC, both in Venezuela and Colombia, and bound for the US.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENTWith information from Efe